Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Alex Pareene: You Cretins Are Going To Get Thousands Of People Killed http://theconcourse.deadspin.com/you-cretins-are-going-to-get-thousands-of-people-killed-1792862225: "Here’s what you have to understand about the sort of people who become anchors, nonpartisan pundits, centrist columnists, and cable news political correspondents...
...They don’t want Donald Trump to fail. They want him to “pivot” and “act presidential.”... Here’s another thing you should understand about these guys: The only thing the elite Washington press corps likes more than a bipartisan commission on debt reduction is a stack of flag-draped coffins....