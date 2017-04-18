« Monday Smackdown: Why Oh Why Can't We Have a Better Press Corps? (Yet Another Washington Post Edition) | Main | »

Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Jonathan Chait: Donald Trump Is Just George W. Bush, But Racist: "The Trumpian mix of K Street economics and Breitbartian racial messaging is not a perfectly natural one... http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2017/04/donald-trump-is-just-george-w-bush-but-racist.html?mid=twitter-share-di

...Trump’s vicious ethnonationalism makes his wealthy advisers and donors (many of them the same people) uncomfortable.... And Trump’s elitist economic policy is the opposite of what his downscale white base thought he would deliver. But it fits together closely enough to function.... Trump has discovered through trial and error... delivering each constituency the thing it most craves.... White-identity politics satisf[i.e.] his voting base enough to make his plutocratic economics tolerable. And the financial and political elite are willing to swallow their qualms about his ugly ethnonationalism because they are going to get paid. If you thought George W. Bush was generally swell, but too racially inclusive, you are going to like Trump’s presidency...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

