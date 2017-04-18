Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Jonathan Chait: Donald Trump Is Just George W. Bush, But Racist: "The Trumpian mix of K Street economics and Breitbartian racial messaging is not a perfectly natural one... http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2017/04/donald-trump-is-just-george-w-bush-but-racist.html?mid=twitter-share-di
...Trump’s vicious ethnonationalism makes his wealthy advisers and donors (many of them the same people) uncomfortable.... And Trump’s elitist economic policy is the opposite of what his downscale white base thought he would deliver. But it fits together closely enough to function.... Trump has discovered through trial and error... delivering each constituency the thing it most craves.... White-identity politics satisf[i.e.] his voting base enough to make his plutocratic economics tolerable. And the financial and political elite are willing to swallow their qualms about his ugly ethnonationalism because they are going to get paid. If you thought George W. Bush was generally swell, but too racially inclusive, you are going to like Trump’s presidency...