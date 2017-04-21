Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Josh Barro: 'Art of the Deal' quote explains Trump's presidency: "One quote from the book that keeps haunting me during Trump's presidency... http://www.businessinsider.com/art-of-the-deal-trump-presidency-2017-4
...What the bulldozers and dump trucks did wasn’t important, I said, so long as they did a lot of it.
Trump was talking about... 1982, when he... wanted Holiday Inn to partner with him.... Trump aims to generate the appearance of activity, to do noisy things that demonstrate that he is a do-something president. Trump believes this strategy served him well in business. Indeed, Holiday Inn agreed to partner with him.... But less than 18 months after the Trump Plaza opened, the partnership with Holiday Inn had deteriorated to the point that Holiday Inn was suing him. In 1992, the Trump Plaza went bankrupt. In the long run, it matters what the bulldozers and the dump trucks do...