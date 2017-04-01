Alex Isenstadt and Shane Goldmacher: White House ponders reorganization after health care debacle: "After months of chaos, advisers huddle over what comes next...

...In interviews over the last week, several senior aides said they were carefully examining how the beleaguered administration functions as they weigh possible fixes. Among the top concerns: The circular firing squad continually playing out in the press pitting top aides against one another—a dynamic that one senior adviser described as increasingly unsustainable. “It will have to either stop or there will have to be decisions made,” this person said, hinting that more serious changes would be made if the incessant shooting doesn’t end.... Another close Trump friend was more explicit: "Trump is a guy who likes to put things on the board—and when he doesn't get it, he looks around the room and says, ‘Why didn't I get it?’"...

Some aides said they were waiting to see how April unfolds. Within the highest levels of the administration, the coming month is seen as a critical one, with Trump’s team preparing for a visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping, the expected confirmation vote of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, and the possible launch of tax and infrastructure packages. “We're going to keep adjusting until we figure out how to get it right and successful and I think that sometimes it comes from things that we do by changing things organizationally,” said one senior administration official, adding, “Where we are today is way more advanced than what we were 60 days ago. And where we’ll be 60 days from now will be way more advanced.”...

Walsh became the West Wing’s first casualty.... The departure was seen as a blow to the influence of chief of staff Reince Priebus, who counted Walsh as a longtime lieutenant.... Those who have spoken with Priebus in recent days said he has expressed frustration with his own diminished power.... Trump... has a history of shuffling through top staff–sometimes abruptly. And one senior adviser said that aides with political and campaign backgrounds would gradually “fall off” and make way for others....

As the White House recovered from the health care debacle and dispatched Walsh to repair America First Policies, one top aide used a single word to describe the outside group effort so far: “Aimless.”