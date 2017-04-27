Must-Read: At least as I read the FOMC these days, they are passive because they are uncertain. "What can we do?" they ask. "Given the likelihood that we will break things when we do things we do not fully understand, what benefit-cost analysis suggests a positive expected outcome from doing things that would have been regarded as... highly unusual... even a decade ago?" It is an argument that gives one powerful pause. It leads, I think, to the conclusion that we need to rely on fiscal policy. And it leads, I think, to the conclusion that we need to think much harder about fiscal policy: fiscal policy needs to become more sophisticated: we need to set out:

a long-run "normal" value for the annual debt-to-GDP ratio, a short-run currently-desirable value for the annual debt-to-GDP ratio, a plan to get from where we are now to where we should be in the short run, and a plan for (after we get there) starting from the short-run optimal value how to get to the long-run "normal" value...

Gauti Eggertsson, Neil Mehrotra, and Jacob A. Robbins: To accommodate or not: The Federal Reserve’s new normal http://voxeu.org/article/accommodate-or-not-federal-reserve-s-new-normal: "Current [monetary] policy may be at or close to the natural rate...