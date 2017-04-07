Must-Read: Dean Baker: Prime-Age Employment Rate Hits Record High for Recovery http://cepr.net/blogs/cepr-blog/prime-age-employment-rate-hits-record-high-for-recovery-in-february: "0.5 percentage points above its year-ago level...
...Most of the rise... among women....This rise is noteworthy since it suggests that there are more workers being pulled into the labor force as the recovery continues, even as the unemployment rate has remained relatively stable. If this trend continues, it indicates that the labor market can continue to tighten without creating inflationary pressure. Other data in the report are consistent with a labor market that still has considerable slack...