...We are convening students and professors who are interested in broadening economics education.... Our goals are to learn more about prevailing needs, pool and share existing pluralist curriculums, and brainstorm the architecture and direction of concrete future endeavors in post-secondary economics education. The economics discipline is in disrepair: publicly discredited, theoretically narrow, and academically constrained. Economics education reflects these flaws.... INET is gathering people in the academic economics community in convenings across the U.S. to better understand the challenges and resources faced by those working to reinvigorate the economics discipline.

Invitations are extended to: pre- and non-tenure faculty, including adjuncts; undergraduate and graduate students; experienced faculty actively engaged in pluralist education.... The convenings will be group-led, facilitated, full-day workshops.... These convenings are an exploratory process for INET. We have not made any funding commitments in this field beyond this series of convenings.... We do not view these meetings primarily as places to present funding proposals, but... to share experiences and ideas.

Next steps for INET in education will be announced following these convenings in May 2017....

As the day is long and the goal is ambitious, we will devote part of our morning to building a community agreement together. In anticipation of this, we invite you all to consider what makes a conversation comfortable and supportive for you (bonus points if you can frame it affirmatively.... This is not a suitable gathering for funding proposals. Chatham House Rules....