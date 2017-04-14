Must-Read: Seshat: Global History Databank publishes first set of historical data: "Can be accessed at http://dacura.scss.tcd.ie/seshat/... http://seshatdatabank.info/dacura/
...Seshat, a large, online, open-access store of information about the human past, is a groundbreaking resource that is bringing together the most current and comprehensive body of knowledge about human history available. Previously our collective knowledge of history remained scattered throughout various texts and isolated in the brains of individual historians. Seshat: Global History Databank gathers as much of this knowledge as possible into a single, large database that can be used to test scientific hypotheses about the evolution of human societies during the last 10,000 years. The Seshat Project works directly with academic experts on past societies who volunteer their knowledge on the political and social organization of human groups from the Neolithic to the modern period. We value our expert contributors and gratefully acknowledge the time they put into sharing their expertise with us...