« | Main | »

Must-Read: Suresh Naidu: A Political Economy Take on W/Y: "The full political-economy equilibrium... lets us see the determinants of the wealth/income ratio... http://amzn.to/2pynukp

...as being more about bargaining, monopoly, and finance than about savings and growth rates.... leads us to examine noncompetitive, nonaggregative theories of distribution.... brings institutions into the forefront in explaining the capital-labor split... and the capitalization of expected future capital income into wealth at the current rate of profit. We no longer even attempt to deduce the distribution of wealth from the timeless principles of competitive markets and the twin Eulers: Euler’s theorem applied to CRS production functions and an Euler equation for consumption. We wind up... having to investigate the details... idiosyncratic rules, market structures, and norms....

As a payoff from this point of view, we get to reinterpret and refine the Kuznets curve predictions. Regulations, policies, norms, and “institutions” determine the capital share parameter α and the rate of profit r, which in turn determine the level of W/Y. The distribution and level of wealth can then generate political influences that alter those same regulations, norms, and policies. We can imagine multiple path-dependent Kuznets trajectories. They all begin with some technologically induced initial inequality of wealth (possibly including human capital). That level then reproduces itself by generating a set of institutions and policies that amplifies and secures the returns to wealth holding. This trajectory can lead to a “Kuznets plateau”, which it would take a substantial shock to disrupt. But there can be other trajectories...

Heather Boushey, J. Bradford DeLong, and Marshall Steinbaum, eds.: After Piketty: The Agenda for Economics and Inequality http://amzn.to/2pynukp

April 30, 2017 at 07:30 PM in Streams: Equitable Growth |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund "Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong"

Recently...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

At My Fingertips...

HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |

Probably Worth Reading...

Definitely Worth Reading...

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Archives

More...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787