« | Main | »

Notes for Trade, Jobs, and Inequality: CUNY Event

2017-04-26 C/UNY Event: Trade, Jobs, and Inequality: Notes https://www.gc.cuny.edu/All-GC-Events/Calendar/Detail?id=38997

Trade Jobs and Inequality

People: Eduardo Porter, David Autor, Brad DeLong, Ann Harrison, Paul Krugman <>

Things we could have talked about:

  • Decline in the manufacturing share of employment, driven by:

    • Technology 30% --> 12%
    • Bad macro policy generating savings/investment imbalances 12% --> 9.2%
    • Trade expansion—primarily Chinas and the post-1995 return of trade with high net factor content 9.2% --> 8.8%
    • "Bad trade deals" 8.8% --> 8.6%
      • Large countervailing benefits from that job shift...

  • Ann Harrison's new book: The Factory-Free Economy: Outsourcing, Servitization, and the Future of Industry 019877916X http://amzn.to/2oBbJKq

  • Drivers of rising inequality:

    • Financialization
    • Losing the race between education and technology
      • The end of blue-collar roads to financial stability
      • If the problem is too little education, Harvard cannot and will not fix it—CUNY can
        • Harvard as the equivalent of the Yugoslavian worker-managed firm: when demand goes up, the workforce shrinks and production goes down because incumbent workers won't want to have to share the outsized profits with new hires...
    • Worker power loss
    • Overclass—Piketty political-economy vicious-circle stories

  • "Fairness"

    • When the wise man points at the moon, the fool looks at the finger:
      • Market society the problem;
    • Karl Polanyi and the "fictitious commodities" of land, labor, and finance
    • People's belief that they have rights to things they do not have property rights over
    • The negative valence of "welfare" today—Mitt Romney and the 47%
      • Why no negative valence to "we had to sell stock"?
    • The end of blue-collar roads to financial stability
      • If the problem is too little education, Harvard cannot and will not fix it—CUNY can
        • Harvard as the equivalent of the Yugoslavian worker-managed firm: when demand goes up, the workforce shrinks and production goes down because incumbent workers won't want to have to share the outsized profits with new hires...

  • NAFTA abrogation

    • Paul Krugman: "I have no estimate of the impact of Trump's trade policy..."
    • Brad DeLong: "AND NEITHER DOES HE!!"
    • NAFTA a thing for apparel and furniture
    • NAFTA not a thing for autos—in spite of many predictions it would be
    • NAFTA abrogation threatens to be a very bad thing for autos
    • Knocking somebody down with your car, and then saying "I will fix it!" and backing up so that you run over them...

  • High-pressure and low-pressure economies

    • Till von Wachter and company: How much better it is if you lose your manufacturing job when the unemployment rate is low
    • There was no NAFTA shock to labor: NAFTA was implemented in a high-pressure economy
      • There was a China shock
      • There was a Reagan-era Japan shock
      • How much of both was due not to the size of the shift but rather to the fact that the shift took place in a low-pressure economy?

  • Somebody really needs to update Blanchard and Katz on regional shocks and regional evolution...

  • Robots!

    • A 50-year issue
    • How people add value:
      1. with backs 2 with fingers
      2. as microprocessors
      3. as accounting 'bots
      4. personal services
      5. as social engineers
      6. as thinkers

April 27, 2017 at 01:08 PM in Books, Economics: History, Economics: Inequality, History, Philosophy: Moral, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth, Streams: Highlighted |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund "Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong"

Recently...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

At My Fingertips...

HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |

Probably Worth Reading...

Definitely Worth Reading...

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Archives

More...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787