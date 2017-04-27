Notes for Trade, Jobs, and Inequality: CUNY Event

2017-04-26 C/UNY Event: Trade, Jobs, and Inequality: Notes https://www.gc.cuny.edu/All-GC-Events/Calendar/Detail?id=38997
People: Eduardo Porter, David Autor, Brad DeLong, Ann Harrison, Paul Krugman <>
Things we could have talked about:
Decline in the manufacturing share of employment, driven by:
- Technology 30% --> 12%
- Bad macro policy generating savings/investment imbalances 12% --> 9.2%
- Trade expansion—primarily Chinas and the post-1995 return of trade with high net factor content 9.2% --> 8.8%
- "Bad trade deals" 8.8% --> 8.6%
- Large countervailing benefits from that job shift...
Ann Harrison's new book: The Factory-Free Economy: Outsourcing, Servitization, and the Future of Industry 019877916X http://amzn.to/2oBbJKq
Drivers of rising inequality:
- Financialization
- Losing the race between education and technology
- The end of blue-collar roads to financial stability
- If the problem is too little education, Harvard cannot and will not fix it—CUNY can
- Harvard as the equivalent of the Yugoslavian worker-managed firm: when demand goes up, the workforce shrinks and production goes down because incumbent workers won't want to have to share the outsized profits with new hires...
- Worker power loss
- Overclass—Piketty political-economy vicious-circle stories
"Fairness"
- When the wise man points at the moon, the fool looks at the finger:
- Market society the problem;
- Karl Polanyi and the "fictitious commodities" of land, labor, and finance
- People's belief that they have rights to things they do not have property rights over
- The negative valence of "welfare" today—Mitt Romney and the 47%
- Why no negative valence to "we had to sell stock"?
- The end of blue-collar roads to financial stability
- If the problem is too little education, Harvard cannot and will not fix it—CUNY can
- Harvard as the equivalent of the Yugoslavian worker-managed firm: when demand goes up, the workforce shrinks and production goes down because incumbent workers won't want to have to share the outsized profits with new hires...
- If the problem is too little education, Harvard cannot and will not fix it—CUNY can
- When the wise man points at the moon, the fool looks at the finger:
NAFTA abrogation
- Paul Krugman: "I have no estimate of the impact of Trump's trade policy..."
- Brad DeLong: "AND NEITHER DOES HE!!"
- NAFTA a thing for apparel and furniture
- NAFTA not a thing for autos—in spite of many predictions it would be
- NAFTA abrogation threatens to be a very bad thing for autos
- Knocking somebody down with your car, and then saying "I will fix it!" and backing up so that you run over them...
High-pressure and low-pressure economies
- Till von Wachter and company: How much better it is if you lose your manufacturing job when the unemployment rate is low
- There was no NAFTA shock to labor: NAFTA was implemented in a high-pressure economy
- There was a China shock
- There was a Reagan-era Japan shock
- How much of both was due not to the size of the shift but rather to the fact that the shift took place in a low-pressure economy?
Somebody really needs to update Blanchard and Katz on regional shocks and regional evolution...
Robots!
- A 50-year issue
- How people add value:
- with backs 2 with fingers
- as microprocessors
- as accounting 'bots
- personal services
- as social engineers
- as thinkers