Should Read: UC Berkeley: Haas Institute for a Fair and Inclusive Society: Othering & Belonging: How Do We Think About, Talk About, and Give Birth to a World Where All Belong?: "The Othering & Belonging Conference is a dynamic gathering over 2.5 days... http://conference.otheringandbelonging.org/

...of a diverse group of attendees, visionary speakers, exhibiting artists, leading scholars, and emerging changemakers who will be together in a focused space to advance concrete strategies and aspirational visions for a world centered on inclusion. 2017 SPEAKERS INCLUDE: Shakti Butler (emcee), Zahra Billoo, Dr. Iva E. Carruthers, Jeff Chang, LaToya Ruby Frazier, Marshall Ganz, Alicia Garza, Lisa García Bedolla, Masha Gessen, Melissa Harris-Perry, Chinaka Hodge, Tara Houska, Sarah Kendzior, Taeku Lee, Doug McAdam, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Kumi Naidoo, Dr. Ravi Perry, john a. powell, Tarso Luis Ramos, Rashad Robinson, Jeffrey D. Sachs, Saskia Sassen, Sabrina Smith, Zephyr Teachout.... The Othering & Belonging Conference is organized by the Haas Institute for a Fair and Inclusive Society at UC Berkeley....

April 30, 2017

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787