Should Read: UC Berkeley: Haas Institute for a Fair and Inclusive Society: Othering & Belonging: How Do We Think About, Talk About, and Give Birth to a World Where All Belong?: "The Othering & Belonging Conference is a dynamic gathering over 2.5 days... http://conference.otheringandbelonging.org/
...of a diverse group of attendees, visionary speakers, exhibiting artists, leading scholars, and emerging changemakers who will be together in a focused space to advance concrete strategies and aspirational visions for a world centered on inclusion. 2017 SPEAKERS INCLUDE: Shakti Butler (emcee), Zahra Billoo, Dr. Iva E. Carruthers, Jeff Chang, LaToya Ruby Frazier, Marshall Ganz, Alicia Garza, Lisa García Bedolla, Masha Gessen, Melissa Harris-Perry, Chinaka Hodge, Tara Houska, Sarah Kendzior, Taeku Lee, Doug McAdam, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Kumi Naidoo, Dr. Ravi Perry, john a. powell, Tarso Luis Ramos, Rashad Robinson, Jeffrey D. Sachs, Saskia Sassen, Sabrina Smith, Zephyr Teachout.... The Othering & Belonging Conference is organized by the Haas Institute for a Fair and Inclusive Society at UC Berkeley....