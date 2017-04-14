Procrastinating on April 14, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Notes: Working, Earning, and Learning In the Age of Intelligent Machines | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/notes-working-earning-and-learning-in-the-age-of-intelligent-machines/
- Nick Bunker: A new way to look at how U.S. firms affect their workers’ pay now and in the future | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/a-new-way-to-look-at-how-u-s-firms-affect-their-workers-pay-now-and-in-the-future/
- Josh Marshall: Trump Threatens to Torch More Republicans: "the President is threatening... CSR payments to sabotage the Obamacare exchanges and... force Democrats to the bargaining table... http://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/trump-threatens-to-torch-more-republicans
- Barry Eichengreen and Brad DeLong (2013): New Preface to Charles Kindleberger, "The World in Depression 1929-1939": "Anyone fortunate enough to live in New England in 1970-1985 or so and possessed of even a limited interest in international financial and monetary history... http://delong.typepad.com/sdj/2013/04/new-preface-to-charles-kindleberger-the-world-in-depression-1929-1939.html
- Dani Rodrik: A Foreword to Kari Polanyi Levitt: "I first encountered Karl Polanyi as an undergraduate, in a course on comparative politics... http://rodrik.typepad.com/dani_rodriks_weblog/2017/03/a-foreword-to-kari-polanyi-levitt.html
Interesting Reads:
- Justin Fox: The De-Electrification of the U.S. Economy: "The 'old thermoelectric power complex' was decidedly not on the cusp of a big boom in 1999..." https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-04-12/the-de-electrification-of-the-u-s-economy
- Afaf Lutfi Sayyid-Marsot (1984): Egypt in the Reign of Muhammad Ali https://books.google.com/books?id=KCz7N-GYKRcC&printsec=frontcover&source=gbs_book_other_versions#v=onepage&q&f=false
- Carlos F.Diaz Alejandro (1984): Essays on the Economic History of the Argentine Republic http://amzn.to/2p0D08V
- Peter Evans (1995): Embedded Autonomy http://amzn.to/2p0ID74
- William A. Darity Jr. and John Schmitt: Equitable Growth in Conversation: "A new graduate student really has to make a very careful choice about which department to go to, and once there, who they should work with in that department. I would say that’s the research that needs to be done carefully, rather than telling people they shouldn’t go into economics...." http://equitablegrowth.org/labor-markets/equitable-growth-in-conversation-an-interview-with-william-a-darity-jr-sandy-of-duke-university/
- Sylvan Lane: Trump flips on four policies in one day: "President Trump on Wednesday flipped to new positions on four different policy issues, backing off of several campaign promises.... China is not artificially deflating the value of its currency.... He’d consider renominating Yellen.... Trump also threw his support behind the Export-Import Bank.... Trump said NATO is 'no longer obsolete'..." http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/328568-trump-flips-on-four-policies-in-one-day
And Over Here:
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Richard R.J. Eskow: The Secret Republican History Of Sean Spicer’s Holocaust, In 7 Steps: "It’s possible to get carried away with outrage.... But..." http://crooksandliars.com/2017/04/secret-republican-history-sean-spicer-s http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/live-from-the-orange-haired-baboon-cage-donald-trump-hires-only-the-bet-people-richard-rj-eskow-_the-secret-rep.html
