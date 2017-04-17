Procrastinating on April 17, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Shaken and Stirred: Weekend Reading: Hoisted from 2005 | Equitable Growth: "..." http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/shaken-and-stirred-weekend-reading-hoisted-from-2005/
- Nick Bunker: U.S. income inequality trends in the 21st century | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/u-s-income-inequality-trends-in-the-21st-century/
- Nick Bunker: Weekend reading: “This post has intangible assets” edition | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-this-post-has-intangible-assets-edition/
- Tony Nog: On Twitter: "18) This may explain why Brexiteers are in this unhappy cycle. The 'intellectual' basis for Brexit has collapsed. But no one told them..." https://twitter.com/tony_nog/status/849648920313683970 https://t.co/ivecEkaJIT
- Seshat: Global History Databank publishes first set of historical data: "Can be accessed at http://dacura.scss.tcd.ie/seshat/... http://seshatdatabank.info/dacura/
- Simon Wren-Lewis: Henry Farrell on economists and austerity: "as [Kevin] Drum says, it is not all gloom for economists... https://mainlymacro.blogspot.com/2017/04/henry-farrell-on-economists-and.html
- Ernest Gellner (1990): The Civil and the Sacred: "The history of the Soviet Union... falls into two main periods: Terror and Squalor... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/02/weekend-reading-from-ernest-gellner-1990-the-civil-and-the-sacred.html
- Josh Marshall: Trump and The Problem of Militant Ignorance: "President Trump is a deeply ignorant man... http://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/trump-the-problem-of-militant-ignorance
Interesting Reads:
- Pedro Nicolaci da Costa: _Fed Minutes Preview, March 2017 http://www.businessinsider.com/fed-minutes-preview-march-2017-2017-4
- Paul Krugman (2014): Why We’re in a New Gilded Age http://delong.typepad.com/why-were-in-a-new-gilded-age-by-paul-krugman.pdf
- Allen Lynch (2012): Deng’s and Gorbachev’s Reform Strategies Compared http://eng.globalaffairs.ru/number/Dengs-and-Gorbachevs-Reform-Strategies-Compared-15577
- Alan Kay: What made Xerox PARC special? Who else today is like them?: "There was a vision: 'The destiny of computers is to become interactive intellectual amplifiers for everyone in the world pervasively networked worldwide'..." https://www.quora.com/What-made-Xerox-PARC-special-Who-else-today-is-like-them/answer/Alan-Kay-11
- Johann Kepler: _Mysterium Cosmographicum https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mysterium_Cosmographicum
- Giovanni Peri: Do immigrant workers depress the wages of native workers?: "Politicians, the media, and the public express concern that immigrants depress wages... but 30 years of empirical research provide little supporting evidence.... Native workers’ wages have been insulated by differences in skills, adjustments in local demand and technology, production expansion, and specialization of native workers as immigration rises..." https://wol.iza.org/uploads/articles/42/pdfs/do-immigrant-workers-depress-the-wages-of-native-workers.pdf
- Mark Thoma: The Fed, the Reality of Tax Cuts, and Donald Trump: "tax cuts had very little, if any, impact on economic growth. Deficits went up... income never trickled down–if anything, it trickled up. Today, Republicans are less likely to argue that tax cuts pay for themselves, though you still hear it, but they still insist tax cuts for the wealthy magically increase economic growth..." http://www.thefiscaltimes.com/Columns/2017/04/10/Fed-Reality-Tax-Cuts-Reality-and-Donald-Trump
- Jenna Marshall (2016): Ulam Lectures Bring 'Information Edge' to Santa Fe: "Seth Lloyd, a professor of quantum mechanical engineering at MIT, introduced a new theory that sees cosmology, physics, biology, and even finance through the lens of information. In advance of the second lecture, Lloyd tells KSFR about 'The Information Edge: Creation and Destruction in Life, the Economy, and the Universe'..." http://ksfr.org/post/2016-ulam-lectures-bring-information-edge-santa-fe
- Charles Gaba: The Death Spiral is Dead; Long Live the Death Spiral!: "I'm calling for managed Medicare/Medicaid contracts to be locked at the hip with participation in the individual exchange..." http://acasignups.net/17/04/03/death-spiral-dead-long-live-death-spiral
- Seshat: Global History Databank publishes first set of historical data
- *Seshat *: Global History Database http://dacura.scss.tcd.ie/seshat/
- Seshat: Latium http://dacura.scss.tcd.ie/seshat/latium.html
- Seshat: Early Roman Republic Polity http://dacura.scss.tcd.ie/seshat/polities/itromer.html
- Jacob Gardenswartz: A brief history of the Trump administration’s flirtation with Holocaust denial: "Spicer’s claim that Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons wasn’t a one-off gaffe..." http://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/4/12/15270970/trump-administration-holocaust-denial-sean-spicer
And Over Here:
