Procrastinating on April 18, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Nick Bunker: U.S. income inequality trends in the 21st century | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/u-s-income-inequality-trends-in-the-21st-century/
- Kavya Vaghul: A few graphs for Tax Day 2017 | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/a-few-graphs-for-tax-day-2017/
- Financial Times: Donald Trump Beats a Retreat: "Another week, another series of flip-flops by America’s president... https://www.ft.com/content/039d80ae-21cb-11e7-8691-d5f7e0cd0a16
- Ezra Klein: The GOP’s problem on health reform is they’ve spent years hiding their real position: "The most interesting policy argument... is the debate between conservatives’ real position on health care and their fake position... https://www.ft.com/content/039d80ae-21cb-11e7-8691-d5f7e0cd0a16
- Paul Krugman: On Twitter: "The CA/KS comparison—Brown and Brownback took office same time—never gets old, because the derp keeps coming..." https://twitter.com/paulkrugman/status/853693665239326720
- Willa Friedman et al. (2011): Education as Liberation?: "We assess the political and social impacts of a randomized girls' merit scholarship incentive program in Kenya that raised test scores and secondary schooling... http://www.nber.org/papers/w16939
Interesting Reads:
- Dietrich Vollrath: Aggregate Productivity versus Aggregate Technology... Again: "Measured aggregate TFP growth is like a trash can... includ[ing[ aggregate technology (which got tossed in there by accident while cleaning up kitchen), but also all sorts of other junk (like leftover coffee grounds)..." https://growthecon.com/blog/TFP-With-Profits/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
- Matthew Yglesias: Donald Trump’s big problem is he doesn’t know what he’s talking about: "At least it’s one of his problems..." http://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/4/17/15304212/trump-ignorant
- Jamelle Bouie: Andrew Sullivan’s perpetuation of model minority and black pathology myths is pretty boring at this point.: "Even as he avoids the words black or African American, that charge—that black deficiency (or even pathology) drives black disadvantage—is the core of Sullivan’s inquiry. And his argument, unstated but clear as the blue sky, is that black Americans have only themselves and their culture to blame for continued racial inequality..." http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/politics/2017/04/andrew_sullivan_s_perpetuation_of_model_minority_and_black_pathology_myths.html?wpsrc=sh_all_mob_tw_top
- Q&A with Economist and Author Heather Boushey http://www.nhbr.com/April-14-2017/Q-A-with-Economist-and-author-Heather-Boushey/
- Peter Lindert: European and Asian incomes in 1914: New take on the Great Divergence http://voxeu.org/article/european-and-asian-incomes-1914-new-take-great-divergence
- FT Market Dashboard: The five markets charts that matter for investors https://www.ft.com/content/c4de73e2-17a1-11e7-9c35-0dd2cb31823a
- Pseudoerasmus (2014): The “Anthropology” of Financial Crises: "Some time in the late 1990s, something changed within the German economy, and it was definitely a supply-side event, i.e., Germany’s labour costs began to fall relative to its trading partners’..." https://pseudoerasmus.com/2014/08/01/anthropology-of-financial-crises/
And Over Here:
