Procrastinating on April 21, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Against Alasdair Macintyre’s “After Virtue” | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/against-alasdair-macintyres-after-virtue/: "That is a very powerful statement that what is sought after is successful managerialism–a successful managerialism with a preferential option for the poor..."
- Nick Bunker: What would rules-based monetary policy look like?: "All of this isn’t to say that the reaction functions of central banks or individual central bankers aren’t important http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/what-would-rules-based-monetary-policy-look-like/..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/what-would-rules-based-monetary-policy-look-like-equitable-growth.html
- Mark Thoma: The Fed’s Inflation Goal: What Does the Public Know?: "'Lately, various Committee members... and Chair Yellen... http://economistsview.typepad.com/economistsview/2017/04/the-feds-inflation-goal-what-does-the-public-know.html
- Jamelle Bouie: The Muted Response to the Retail Apocalypse Shows Which Workers Count in Trump’s America: Fake Working Class: "The retail industry’s recent decline... http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/politics/2017/04/the_response_to_the_retail_apocalypse_shows_which_workers_count_in_trump.html
- Rick Perlstein: I Thought I Understood the American Right. Trump Proved Me Wrongs: "Direct-mail pioneers like Richard Viguerie created hair-on-fire campaign-fund-raising letters... https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/11/magazine/i-thought-i-understood-the-american-right-trump-proved-me-wrong.html
- Tim Carmody: Pour some out for the sites that aren’t here: Google Reader: "Some of the best things ever seen or used on the web can’t be saved... http://kottke.org/17/04/pour-some-out-for-the-sites-that-arent-here
Interesting Reads:
- Tim Carmody: Jay Smooth’s Ill Doctrine is still the best http://kottke.org/17/04/jay-smooths-ill-doctrine-is-still-the-best
- Tim Carmody: The web’s most useful tools and sites http://kottke.org/17/04/the-webs-most-useful-tools-and-sites
- FutureMe.org: Write a Letter to the Future https://www.futureme.org/
- Kevin Kelly: Cool Tools | Cool tools really work. A cool tool can be any book, gadget, software, video, map, hardware, material, or website that is tried and true. All reviews on this site are written by readers who have actually used the tool and others like it. Items can be either old or new as long as they are wonderful. We only post things we like and ignore the rest. Suggestions for tools much better than what is recommended here are always wanted. Tell me what you love. http://kk.org/cooltools
- Kevin Kelly http://kk.org/
- Old Maps Online http://www.oldmapsonline.org/
- Green’s Dictionary of Slang: "‘Quite simply the best historical dictionary of English slang there is, ever has been […] or is ever likely to be’—Journal of English Language and Linguistics..." https://greensdictofslang.com/
- U.C. Berkeley: Center for Human-Compatible AI http://humancompatible.ai/
- Charles Rose (1998): Troy and the Historical Imagination https://www.jstor.org/stable/4352107
- Jason Scott: Early Macintosh Emulation Comes to the Internet Archive https://blog.archive.org/2017/04/16/early-macintosh-emulation-comes-to-the-archive/
- Brewster Kahle: A Few Advanced Search Tips https://blog.archive.org/2017/04/16/a-few-advanced-search-tips/
- jjjake: A Python and Command-Line Interface to Archive.org https://github.com/jjjake/internetarchive
- USAFacts https://www.usafacts.org/
- Tim Carmody: The best tweets ever (nominated by Kottke readers) http://kottke.org/17/04/the-best-tweets-ever-nominated-by-kottke-readers
And Over Here:
- Artificial Intelligence and Artificial Problems: At Project Syndicate http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/artificial-intelligence-and-artificial-problems-no-longer-fresh-at-project-syndicate.html: "Our problems are, almost exclusively, problems of social engineering and of maintaining a fair balance of relative incomes..."
- Why Is There Economic Injustice?: DeLong FAQ http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/why-is-there-economic-injustice-delong-faq.html: "I think the basic problem is that you expect—in some sense—that the market economy should be "fair". It isn't. In fact, it cannot be..."
