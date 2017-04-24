Procrastinating on April 24, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- A Low-Pressure Economy Is Not Only Dark But Invisible in the Horserace Noah Smith is Running… | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/a-low-pressure-economy-is-not-only-dark-but-invisible-in-the-horserace-noah-smith-is-running/
- Bridget Ansel: Weekend reading: “This post is tax-ing” edition | Equitable Growthhttp://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-this-post-is-tax-ing-edition/
- Matthew Yglesias: If you really respect Trump voters, tell them the truth: "A wave of recent columns argue that what Trump superfans... http://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/4/24/15375206/respect-trump-voters-truth
- Ezra Klein: The GOP’s biggest health care achievement has been making Obamacare more popular: "It is bizarre watching House Republicans persuade themselves that the problem they face on health care... https://www.vox.com/obamacare/2017/4/20/15373092/republicans-made-obamacare-more-popular
- Fatih Guvenen and Greg Kaplan: Top Income Inequality in the 21st Century: Some Cautionary Notes: "IRS and SSA data reveal diverging patterns in top income shares... http://papers.nber.org/w23321.pdf
- Kevin Drum: We're Now In the Second Biggest Housing Boom of All Time: "The most remarkable feature of this chart... http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2017/04/were-now-second-biggest-housing-boom-all-time
- Òscar Jordà, Moritz Schularick, and Alan M. Taylor: Monetary Policy Medicine: Large Effects from Small Doses?: "How do we know that higher interest rates will bring prices under control?... http://www.frbsf.org/economic-research/publications/economic-letter/2017/april/monetary-policy-medicine-using-quasi-random-experiments/
- Chris Hayes: On escaping the “doom loop” of Trump's presidency: "I tend to think of it in terms of my own behavior... https://www.vox.com/2017/4/19/15356534/chris-hayes-donald-trump-media-elections-2016-criminal-justice
- Hyun Song Shin: Accounting for global liquidity: reloading the matrix: "In emerging market economies especially, a weakening of the domestic currency against the dollar saps both cross-border bank lending and investment... http://www.bis.org/speeches/sp170419.htm
Interesting Reads:
- Alan Auerbach et al.: How the Growing Gap in Life Expectancy May Affect Retirement Benefits and Reforms http://papers.nber.org/tmp/16516-w23329.pdf
- Martin Wolf: Dealing with America’s trade follies https://www.ft.com/content/fca7e9a4-2366-11e7-a34a-538b4cb30025: "Its policies will fail to reduce deficits—for which foreigners will be blamed..."
- Benjamin Wallace-Wells: The Despair of Learning That Experience No Longer Matters http://www.newyorker.com/news/benjamin-wallace-wells/the-despair-of-learning-that-experience-no-longer-matters
- Dani Rodrik: Prudential regulation, capital controls, and second-best: "One of my favorite aphorisms is 'the world is second best, at best' (due to Avinash Dixit).... First-best logic can be misleading..." http://rodrik.typepad.com/dani_rodriks_weblog/2017/04/prudential-regulation-capital-controls-and-second-best.html
- Anthony Sams: “Toto’s ‘Africa’” by Ernest Hemingway: "It would take a lot to drag him away from her. It was unlikely that a hundred men or more could ever do such a thing..." https://www.mcsweeneys.net/articles/totos-africa-by-ernest-hemingway
- Duncan Black: If You Get Sick, Should You Just Die If You Aren't Rich?: "That really is the fundamental question with our health care system.... I get enraged every time I see a gofundme type thing for someone's cancer... by the fact that people have to beg to live and this just 'normal'. http://www.eschatonblog.com/2017/04/if-you-get-sick-should-you-just-die-if.html
- Eric S. Rosengren: _The Federal Reserve Balance Sheet and Monetary Policy”
And Over Here:
- A Low-Pressure Economy Is Not Only Dark But Invisible in the Horserace Noah Smith is Running...: "..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/a-low-pressure-economy-is-not-only-dark-but-invisible-in-the-horserace-noah-smith-is-running.html
- Links for the Week of April 23, 2017 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/links-for-the-week-of-april-23-2017.html
- Hoisted: Mike Konczal (2013): Reinhart-Rogoff A Week Later: Why Does This Matter? http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/hoisted-reinhart-rogoff-a-week-later-why-does-this-matter-seeking-alpha.html
- For the Weekend...: "The Gourds: Gin and Juice..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/for-the-weekend.html
- Weekend Reading: Henry Farrell: Fourteen Years of Krauthammer Days http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/weekend-reading-henry-farrell-fourteen-years-of-krauthammer-days.html
- Live from the Central Asian-Mediterrean Cultural Interface: Shrimp Saganaki http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/shrimp-saganaki.html
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Josh Barro: Trump makes GOP pretend health reform is on table: The Republican healthcare bill is supposedly coming back from the dead http://www.businessinsider.com/trump-health-care-reform-dead-2017-4..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/live-from-the-orange-haired-baboon-cage-josh-barro-_trump-makes-gop-pretend-health-reform-is-on-table_-the-republican.html
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Josh Barro: 'Art of the Deal' quote explains Trump's presidency: "One quote from the book that keeps haunting me during Trump's presidency http://www.businessinsider.com/art-of-the-deal-trump-presidency-2017-4..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/live-from-the-orange-haired-baboon-cage-josh-barro-_art-of-the-deal-quote-explains-trumps-presidency_-one-quote-f.html
- Must-Read: Matthew Yglesias: If you really respect Trump voters, tell them the truth: "A wave of recent columns argue that what Trump superfans... http://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/4/24/15375206/respect-trump-voters-truth..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/must-read-matthew-yglesias-_if-you-really-respect-trump-voters-tell-them-the-truth_-a-wave-of-recent-columns-argue-t.html
- Must-Read: Ezra Klein: The GOP’s biggest health care achievement has been making Obamacare more popular: "It is bizarre watching House Republicans persuade themselves that the problem they face on health care https://www.vox.com/obamacare/2017/4/20/15373092/republicans-made-obamacare-more-popular..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/must-read-ezra-klein-_the-gops-biggest-health-care-achievement-has-been-making-obamacare-more-popular_-it-is-bizar.html
- Should-Read: Fatih Guvenen and Greg Kaplan: Top Income Inequality in the 21st Century: Some Cautionary Notes: "IRS and SSA data reveal diverging patterns in top income shares http://papers.nber.org/w23321.pdf..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/should-read-fatih-guvenen-and-greg-kaplan-_top-income-inequality-in-the-21st-century-some-cautionary-notes_-irs-and.html
- Must-Read: Kevin Drum: We're Now In the Second Biggest Housing Boom of All Time: "The most remarkable feature of this chart http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2017/04/were-now-second-biggest-housing-boom-all-time..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/must-read-there-were-three-good-reasons-in-the-mid-2000s-to-believe-that-housing-prices-should-jump-substantially-the-c.html
- Must-Read: Òscar Jordà, Moritz Schularick, and Alan M. Taylor: Monetary Policy Medicine: Large Effects from Small Doses?: "How do we know that higher interest rates will bring prices under control? http://www.frbsf.org/economic-research/publications/economic-letter/2017/april/monetary-policy-medicine-using-quasi-random-experiments/..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/must-read-%C3%B2scar-jord%C3%A0-moritz-schularick-and-alan-m-taylor-_monetary-policy-medicine-large-effects-from-small-dose.html
- Should-Read: Bridget Ansel: Weekend reading: “This post is tax-ing” edition: "The increase in income inequality since 2000 is largely driven by higher capital income among the top .01 percent of earners http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-this-post-is-tax-ing-edition/..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/should-read-bridget-ansel-_weekend-reading-this-post-is-tax-ing-edition_-the-increase-in-income-inequality-sin.html
- Should-Read: Chris Hayes: On escaping the “doom loop” of Trump's presidency: "I tend to think of it in terms of my own behavior https://www.vox.com/2017/4/19/15356534/chris-hayes-donald-trump-media-elections-2016-criminal-justice..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/should-read-chris-hayes-_on-escaping-the-doom-loop-of-trumps-presidency_-i-tend-to-think-of-it-in-terms-of-my.html
- Should-Read: Hyun Song Shin: Accounting for global liquidity: "In emerging market economies especially, a weakening of the domestic currency against the dollar saps both cross-border bank lending and investment http://www.bis.org/speeches/sp170419.htm..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/should-read-hyun-song-shin-_accounting-for-global-liquidity-reloading-the-matrix_-in-emerging-market-economies-espec.html
Perhaps Worth Looking at...