Procrastinating on April 29, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
Branko Milanovic: El Super Clasico: Trade and Technology Duke It Out at CUNY: "The panelists seemed to agree... http://glineq.blogspot.com/2017/04/el-super-clasico-trade-and-technology.html
Trade, Jobs, and Inequality http://www.gc.cuny.edu/All-GC-Events/Calendar/Detail?id=38997: "CUNY :: The Graduate Center :: 365 Fifth Avenue :: C200: Proshansky Auditorium :: April 26, 2017: 6:30 PM
INET: Education Initiative: "We are thrilled that you are joining us at the Berkeley Spring 2017 Education Convening, Friday, April 28th 9am-5pm Blum Hall, B100 #5570, Berkeley, CA 94720-5570... https://www.ineteconomics.org/education/curricula-modules/education-initiative
Interesting Reads:
- Jesse Rothstein & Robert G. Valletta: Scraping by: Income and program participation after the loss of extended unemployment benefits | Equitable Growth: "We identify individuals whose jobless spells outlasted their UI benefits (exhaustees) and examine household income, program participation, and health-related outcomes..." http://equitablegrowth.org/working-papers/income-after-loss-of-extended-unemployment-benefits/
- Kevin Drum: Quote of the Day: I Only Said NATO Was Obsolete Because I Didn't Know Anything About NATO http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2017/04/quote-day-i-said-nato-was-obsolete-because-i-didnt-know-anything-about-nato
- Carol Atack: Three Views of Thucydides: https://anachronismandantiquity.wordpress.com/2017/04/24/three-views/
- Sonam Sheth: Merkel had to explain trade to Trump 11 times - Business Insider: "Ten times Trump asked if he could negotiate a trade deal with Germany.... On the eleventh refusal, Trump finally got the message, 'Oh, we’ll do a deal with Europe then.'..." http://www.businessinsider.com/trump-trade-merkel-germany-eu-2017-4
- Nouriel Roubini: A Fiscal Reality Test for US Republicans: "The only sensible way to provide tax relief to middle- and lower-income workers is to raise taxes on the rich... a socially progressive populist idea that a pseudo-populist plutocrat like Trump will never accept.... Republicans will continue to delude themselves..." https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/trump-republicans-tax-reform-failure-by-nouriel-roubini-2017-04
And Over Here:
- Heather Boushey, Brad DeLong and Marshall Steinbaum: After Piketty: The Agenda for Economics and Inequality http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/heather-boushey-brad-delong-and-marshall-steinbaum-after-piketty-the-agenda-for-economics-and-inequality.html
- Trade, Jobs, and Inequality: CUNY http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/trade-jobs-and-inequality-cuny.html
- Trade, Jobs, and Inequality Video http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/trade-jobs-and-inequality-video.html
- Notes for Trade, Jobs, and Inequality: CUNY Event http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/notes-for-trade-jobs-and-inequality-cuny-event.html
- What Can Be Done to Improve the Episteme of Economics? http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/what-can-be-done-to-improve-the-episteme-of-economics.html
- (Late) Monday Smackdown: Robert Lucas Pretends... Edition http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/late-monday-smackdown-robert-lucas-pretends-edition.html
- Weekend Reading: Wolfgang Streeck: Trump and the Trumpists http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/weekend-reading-wolfgang-streeck-trump-and-the-trumpists.html
- (Early) Weekend Reading: Franz von Papen (June 17, 1934): Marburger Rede http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/early-weekend-reading-franz-von-papen-june-17-1934-marburger-rede.html
- Live from KKK Cross-Burning Central: Alex Pareene: The Marketplace of Ideas Could Use a Few Product Recalls: "It has been a bit less than a quarter-century since the publication of Murray’s The Bell Curve... http://fusion.net/the-marketplace-of-ideas-could-use-a-few-product-recall-1794665496..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/live-from-kkk-cross-burning-central-alex-parent-politely-addresses-jonathan-chait-with-respect-to-charles-murray-ale.html
- Live from Microsoft Office Hell: Swift on Security: "How to figure out why the Excel file on the network share is locked https://twitter.com/Abzol/status/857251772078968832..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/live-from-microsoft-office-hell-swift-on-security-_how-to-figure-out-why-the-excel-file-on-the-network-share-is-locked_.html
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Dan Drezner: Six different ways of looking at a Trump tweet: "Many people are saying that Trump's tweets do not matter. I say they contain some very interesting insights https://www.washingtonpost.com/posteverything/wp/2017/04/24/six-different-ways-of-looking-at-a-trump-tweet/..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/should-read-dan-drezner-_six-different-ways-of-looking-at-a-trump-tweet_-many-people-are-saying-that-trumps-tweets-d.html
- Must-Read: Heather Boushey, Brad DeLong and Marshall Steinbaum: Equitable Growth in Conversation: "Marshall Steinbaum: I think the key question... in Piketty terms [is]... http://equitablegrowth.org/research-analysis/equitable-growth-in-conversation-brad-delong-and-marshall-steinbaum/..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/must-read-buy-our-_after-piketty-the-agenda-for-economics-and-inequality_-heather-boushey-brad-delong-and-marsha.html Buy our After Piketty: The Agenda for Economics and Inequality http://amzn.to/2oPZMwu
- Must-Read: Gauti Eggertsson, Neil Mehrotra, and Jacob A. Robbins: To accommodate or not: The Federal Reserve’s new normal: "Current [monetary] policy may be at or close to the natural rate http://voxeu.org/article/accommodate-or-not-federal-reserve-s-new-normal..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/must-read-at-least-as-i-read-the-fomc-these-days-they-are-passive-because-they-are-uncertain-what-can-we-do-they-as.html
- Should-Read: Kavya Vaghul: How gig economy companies fit (or don’t fit) into the tax system: "These companies and the people they hire via individual contracts may not yet be http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-add..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/should-read-kavya-vaghul-_how-gig-economy-companies-fit-or-dont-fit-into-the-tax-systemequitable-growth_-these.html
- Should-Read: Greg Leiserson: A premature promise on tax rates could threaten tax reform: "Mulvaney’s suggestion that the announcement may include an indication of the administration’s proposed rates and little else http://equitablegrowth.org/research-analysis/a-premature-promise-on-tax-rates-could-threaten-tax-reform/..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/should-read-greg-leiserson-_a-premature-promise-on-tax-rates-could-threaten-tax-reform_-mulvaneys-suggestion-that.html
- Should-Read: Arindrajit Dube: Minimum wages and the distribution of family incomes in the United States: "I find robust evidence that higher minimum wages lead to increases http://equitablegrowth.org/research-analysis/minimum-wages-and-the-distribution-of-family-incomes-in-the-us/..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/should-read-arindrajit-dube-_minimum-wages-and-the-distribution-of-family-incomes-in-the-united-states_-i-find-robust.html
- Should-Read: George Callas: Donald Trump's corporate tax cuts can't pass Congress: "Here is a data point for folks http://www.slate.com/blogs/moneybox/2017/04/25/donald_trump_s_corporate_tax_cuts_can_t_pass_congress.html..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/donald-trumps-corporate-tax-cuts-cant-pass-congress.html
- Should-Read: Kavya Vaghul: The student loan crisis is fueled by a weak labor market: "Holger M. Mueller and Constantine Yannelis... investigate how massive declines in home prices during the Great Recession http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/the-student-loan-crisis-is-fueled-by-a-weak-labor-market/..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/should-read-kavya-vaghul-_the-student-loan-crisis-is-fueled-by-a-weak-labor-market_-holger-m-mueller-and-constantine.html
- Should-Read: Sarah Kliff: Republicans exempt their own insurance from their latest health care proposal: "The new Republican amendment... would allow states to waive out of Obamacare’s ban on pre-existing conditions https://www.vox.com/2017/4/25/15429982/gop-exemption-ahca-amendment..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/republicans-exempt-their-own-insurance-from-their-latest-health-care-proposal-vox.html
- Must-Watch: Trade, Jobs, and Inequality: "CUNY :: The Graduate Center :: 365 Fifth Avenue :: C200: Proshansky Auditorium :: April 26, 2017: 6:30 PM_ http://www.gc.cuny.edu/All-GC-Events/Calendar/Detail?id=38997..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/must-watch-trade-jobs-and-inequality-cuny-the-graduate-center-365-fifth-avenue-c200-proshansky-auditorium.html
- Live from the Ghost of Internet Past: Tim Carmody: Pour some out for the sites that aren’t here: Suck.com: "So many people, after this story went live, answered http://kottke.org/17/04/pour-some-out-for-the-sites-that-arent-here..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/should-read-tim-carmody-_pour-some-out-for-the-sites-that-arent-here-suckcom_-so-many-people-after-this-story-w.html
- Must-Read: INET: Education Initiative: "We are thrilled that you are joining us at the Berkeley Spring 2017 Education Convening, Friday, April 28th 9am-5pm Blum Hall, B100 #5570, Berkeley, CA 94720-5570 https://www.ineteconomics.org/education/curricula-modules/education-initiative..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/must-read-friday-9-5-pm-blum-center-uc-berkeley-inet-says-learn-share-and-brainstorm-about-concrete-future-endea.html
- Should Read: Peter Ganong and Pascal Noel: Consumer spending during unemployment: Positive and normative implications: "We study... unemployment insurance... using de-identified data from nearly 200,000 bank accounts http://equitablegrowth.org/working-papers/consumer-spending-during-unemployment/..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/should-read-peter-ganong-and-pascal-noel-_consumer-spending-during-unemployment-positive-and-normative-implications_.html
- Should-Read: Nisha Chikhale: _The importance of unemployment benefits for protecting against income drops _: "Jesse Rothstein... and Robert Valletta... the role that unemployment insurance plays in supporting family incomes http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/the-importance-of-unemployment-benefits-for-protecting-against-income-drops/..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/the-importance-of-unemployment-benefits-for-protecting-against-income-drops-equitable-growth.html
- Should-Read: Dietrich Vollrath: Topics in Economic Growth: "I just created some new pages https://growthecon.com/blog/Topics-Pages/..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/should-read-once-upon-a-time-i-thought-that-google-search-and-the-links-graph-of-the-web-would-make-my-website-self-orga.html
- Should-Read: Willa Friedman et al. (2011): Education as Liberation?: "We assess the political and social impacts of a randomized girls' merit scholarship incentive program in Kenya that raised test scores and secondary schooling http://www.nber.org/papers/w16939..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/should-read-willa-friedman-et-al-2011-_education-as-liberation_-we-assess-the-political-and-social-impacts-of-a-r.html
- Should-Read: Nick Bunker: Weekend reading: “Link pass-through entity” edition | Equitable Growth: "How much further does the Federal Reserve have to go on its interest-rate hiking campaign? Gauti Eggertsson, Neil Mehrotra, and Jacob A. Robbins argue that it may not have that far to go and that interest rates are likely to be low for some time..." http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-link-pass-through-entity-edition/
Perhaps Worth Looking at...