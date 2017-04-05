Procrastinating on April 5, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Why Were Economists as a Group as Useless Over 2010-2014 as Over 1929-1935? | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/why-were-economists-as-a-group-as-useless-over-2010-2014-as-over-1929-1935/
- Artificial Intelligence and Artificial Problems | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/artificial-intelligence-and-artificial-problems/
- Sluggish Future: No Longer Fresh Over at Finance and Development | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/sluggish-future-no-longer-fresh-over-at-finance-and-development/
- Austin Clemens: The once and future measurement of economic inequality in the United States | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/the-once-and-future-measurement-of-economic-inequality-in-the-united-states/
- Nick Bunker: Weekend reading: “Looking to Alaska” edition | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-looking-to-alaska-edition/
- Nick Bunker: Time for an inflation rethink? | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/time-for-an-inflation-rethink/
- Heather Boushey: Remembering who pays Uncle Sam this year’s Tax Day | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/remembering-who-pays-uncle-sam-this-years-tax-day/
- Bridget Ansel: Do U.S. women choose low-paid occupations, or do low-paid occupations choose them? | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/do-u-s-women-choose-low-paid-occupations-or-do-low-paid-occupations-choose-them/
- Gabriel Matthews: Despite increases, diversity still comes up short in U.S. venture capital | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/despite-increases-diversity-still-comes-up-short-in-u-s-venture-capital/
- John Cassidy: Theresa May’s Empty Brexit Promises: "May’s [BREXIT] speech was filled with so many false claims, so much cant, and so many examples of wishful thinking...
- Ross Douthat: Is Obamacare a Lifesaver?: "Now that the Republican Party has beclowned itself on health care... Obamacare repeal... in rubble...
- Noah Smith: Thoughts on Will Wilkinson's Post on Cities: "Will Wilkinson, one of the greatest essayists working today...
- Nobody Said That: "Imagine yourself as a regular commentator on public affairs... (2015):
- Craig Garthwaite and John A. Graves: Success and Failure in the Insurance Exchanges: "President Donald Trump and large fractions of the Republican majority... campaigned on an explicit pledge to repeal and replace the ACA...
Interesting Reads:
- Philip Stephens: Brussels takes back control of Brexit: All the power lies with Europe and Britain holds no cards in the coming negotiations
- Jonathan Chait: Tax Reform Is Hard. Tax Cuts Are Easy
- Josh Bivens and Lawrence Mishel: Understanding the Historic Divergence Between Productivity and a Typical Worker’s Pay: Why It Matters and Why It’s Real:
- Christopher Blattman, Julian C. Jamison, and Margaret Sheridan: Reducing Crime and Violence: Experimental Evidence from Cognitive Behavioral Therapy in Liberia
- (2015): What Do You Think the Chances Are that Jeffrey M. Lacker Is Right in 2015?: I cannot think of a single case since he became Richmond Regional Federal Reserve Bank President in 2004 in which any of Lacker's dissents from the Federal Reserve have shown positive insight into the actual state of the economy. Can anybody?
- Chuck Wendig: On the Murder (and Resurrection?) of Expertise
- Sean McElwee and Jason McDaniel: Fear of Diversity Made People More Likely to Vote Trump: The 2016 election was really a battle about having an open society.
- Fred Block (1978): The Origins of International Economic Disorder: A Study of United States International Monetary Policy from World War II to the Present
- David Zilberman: Irma Adelman (1930-2017): A Leading Economist and Outstanding Berkeley Faculty Member: I was very sorry to learn that Irma Adelman passed away February 24, 2017. A brilliant woman whose life story and achievements were truly awe-inspiring.... We were privileged to know and work with her for most of her very productive career.,,
- Charles Gaba: ACASignups.net
- Paul De Grauwe (2011): The European Central Bank as a lender of last resort: With the Eurozone crisis casting doubt over the solvency of Spain and Italy, the ECB has once again intervened to provide liquidity in the government bond markets. This column asks the question: Is there such a role for the ECB as a lender of last resort?
And Over Here:
