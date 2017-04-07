Procrastinating on April 7, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- John Schmitt: Evidence of ongoing gender discrimination in the U.S. labor market | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/evidence-of-ongoing-gender-discrimination-in-the-u-s-labor-market/
- Equitable Growth: Equitable Growth’s Jobs Day Graphs: March 2017 Report Edition | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/equitable-growths-jobs-day-graphs-march-2017-report-edition/
- Alex Pareene: The Long, Lucrative Right-wing Grift Is Blowing Up in the World's Face http://fusion.net/the-long-lucrative-right-wing-grift-is-blowing-up-in-t-1793944216: "If you want to understand intra-GOP warfare...
- Kevin O'Rourke and Jeffrey Williamson: The spread of modern manufacturing to the poor periphery http://voxeu.org/article/spread-modern-manufacturing-poor-periphery: "Factor endowments: had a profound impact...
- Neville Morley: Keep Lectures Live! https://thesphinxblog.com/2017/03/03/keep-lectures-live/: "Sitting in silence, concentrating on the real-time exposition and exegesis of material and the development of arguments and analysis...
Interesting Reads:
- 2003: Notes: What Thomas Sowell in 1995 Thinks of The Bell Curve http://www.j-bradford-delong.net/movable_type/2003_archives/000792.html
- Daniel Patrick Moynihan et al. (1966): The Negro Family-The Case for National Action http://web.archive.org/web/20131103202436/http://www.dol.gov/dol/aboutdol/history/webid-meynihan.htm
- Matt Bruenig: Why Consumption Taxes are Fine http://mattbruenig.com/2017/04/05/why-consumption-taxes-are-fine/
- Noel D. Johnson and Mark Koyama: States and economic growth: Capacity and constraints http://mason.gmu.edu/~mkoyama2/About_files/StateCapacitySurvey.pdf
- Francesco Cinnirella et al.: Malthus in the Bedroom: Birth Spacing as Birth Control in Pre-Transition England https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s13524-017-0556-4
- Martha J. Bailey (2013): Fifty Years of Family Planning http://www.nber.org/papers/w19493
- Alice Ollstein: Citing Own Medical History, Top House GOPer Defends Core O'care Protections http://talkingpointsmemo.com/dc/mchenry-obamacare-pre-existing-conditions: "Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC), the chief deputy majority whip in the House.... "I believe I'm a conservative, but I remember the really bad practices in the insurance marketplace prior to the ACA passing..."
