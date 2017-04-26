Republicans exempt their own insurance from their latest health care proposal - Vox

Should-Read: Sarah Kliff: Republicans exempt their own insurance from their latest health care proposal: "The new Republican amendment... would allow states to waive out of Obamacare’s ban on pre-existing conditions... https://www.vox.com/2017/4/25/15429982/gop-exemption-ahca-amendment
...Republican legislators liked this... enough to offer it in [the] new amendment. They do not, however, seem to like it enough to have it apply to themselves and their staff. A spokesperson for Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-N.J.) who authored this amendment confirmed this was the case: members of Congress and their staff would get the guarantee of keeping these Obamacare regulations...