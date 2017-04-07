Should-Read: Thomas Barnebeck et al.: The Heavy Plough and the Agricultural Revolution in Medieval Europe http://eh.net/eha/wp-content/uploads/2013/11/Skovsgaard.pdf: "Lynn White, Jr. (1962)... the adoption of the heavy plough in Northern Europe led to increased population density and urbanization...
...The fertile clay soils of Northern Europe... the invention and widespread adoption of the heavy plough... a difference-in-difference set-up by exploiting regional variation in the presence of fertile clay.... Regions with relatively more fertile clay soil experienced higher urbanization and population growth after the heavy plough had its breakthrough... around the closing of the first millennium AD. Our findings suggest that the heavy plough accounts for around 10% of the increase in population density and urbanization during the High Middle Age.