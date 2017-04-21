Should-Read: Bridget Ansel: Weekend reading: “This post is tax-ing” edition: "The increase in income inequality since 2000 is largely driven by higher capital income among the top .01 percent of earners... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-this-post-is-tax-ing-edition/
...Kavya Vaghul compiles a roundup of graphics showing interesting trends in U.S. tax policies over the years.... In the past 10 years, student loan debt in the United States has grown by a whopping 170 percent, to $1.4 trillion.... Investments in childcare pay off for mothers and kids alike, especially for boys, and returned $7.30 for every dollar spent.... Vanessa Williamson debunks the myth that Americans hate paying taxes...