Should-Read: Bridget Ansel: Weekend reading: “This post is tax-ing” edition: "The increase in income inequality since 2000 is largely driven by higher capital income among the top .01 percent of earners... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-this-post-is-tax-ing-edition/

...Kavya Vaghul compiles a roundup of graphics showing interesting trends in U.S. tax policies over the years.... In the past 10 years, student loan debt in the United States has grown by a whopping 170 percent, to $1.4 trillion.... Investments in childcare pay off for mothers and kids alike, especially for boys, and returned $7.30 for every dollar spent.... Vanessa Williamson debunks the myth that Americans hate paying taxes...

April 21, 2017 at 10:45 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth |

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787