Should-Read: Harry Kitsikopoulos: The 18th Century Age of Steam: "Using a large amount of data on fuel consumption rates... concludes that in an era of practical tinkerers...
...British engineers did get better through a classic process of ‘learning-by-doing’, but... only... after an initial stage of adjustment.... The author notes that Britain was a very unlikely candidate for the invention of steam engines.... French and Italians... first rediscovered, translated and published the ancient texts of Hero of Alexandria on steam power; they also discovered the existence of vacuum in nature.... But Britain had two advantages: first, a divorce-obsessed king who detached the island from the Catholic dogma and its alliance with the Cartesian epistemological paradigm, both denying the existence of vacuum.... Lay landlords... [were] far more keen on solving the water drainage problem plaguing the mining industry in its drive to exploit mineral wealth. Britain was also fortunate in... [that] it was relatively backward in terms of mining technology!... Germany and Liège used a technology that resolved the drainage problem, Britain failed to imitate them, hence forcing itself to seek alternative solutions, thereby leading to the invention of the steam engine...