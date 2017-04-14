...it is worth stepping back and considering just what this means.... Clinton, Bush and Obama... had good staff or at least knowledgable staff who could help them understand what they didn’t know and advise them on the almost infinite number of details they could never hope to understand in depth.... Each had a sense of what they did not know.... What is endearing, terrifying and hilarious about Trump is not simply his ignorance, really his militant ignorance, but his complete lack of self-awareness about his ignorance....

So far the Trump Presidency has been a sort of Mr Magoo performance art in which the comically ignorant Trump learns elemental or basic things that virtually everyone in the world of politics or government already knew–things that the majority of adults probably know. Health Care: “Nobody knew health care could be so complicated.” North Korea: “I felt pretty strongly that they had tremendous power. But it’s not what you think.” There are perhaps half a dozen examples equally stark....

What is key... is to understand that this is not just ignorance.... He is not only ignorant but clearly unaware of his level of ignorance... [and] a seeming inability to understand that everyone else isn’t equally ignorant.... There’s something wrong with Trump’s brain–maybe cognitive, perhaps simple entitlement or just broad spectrum derp–which appears to make it genuinely impossible not to project his own ignorance onto everybody else...