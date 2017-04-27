Should-Read: Kavya Vaghul: How gig economy companies fit (or don’t fit) into the tax systemEquitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/how-gig-economy-companies-fit-or-dont-fit-into-the-tax-system/: "These companies and the people they hire via individual contracts may not yet be...
...a large part of the workforce, but their ascent raises a plethora of questions and concerns about the compensation of their workers, racial discrimination and bias... antitrust compliance... how these companies fit into the current tax system...