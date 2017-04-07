...a combination of preparation and spontaneity – and developing one’s own critical commentary alongside is a valuable exercise in itself (and not, as I tended to think when an undergraduate, a pointless exercise when one could read the book instead). Moreover, it makes learning a social activity, alongside the solitary work in the library: “classrooms are a community”, and taking away the structures and rhythms of that community will inevitably weaken and undermine it....

Differentiating the actual lecture from the live recording is a bit trickier, but not impossible. It’s about making the experience something that students – or at least most of them – will value and so pay more for (at least by investing time and effort in getting out of the house, finding their way to the lecture theatre etc.). It’s a chance (not of course the only chance) to ask me questions, as well as to meet one another, but more importantly – at least in my view – there is the stuff that doesn’t get into the recording. You have to be there, above all for the sections that are not simply me talking...