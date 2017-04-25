« Procrastinating on April 24, 2017 | Main | The importance of unemployment benefits for protecting against income drops | Equitable Growth »

Should-Read: Once upon a time I thought that Google Search and the links graph of the web would make my website self-organizing. Hasn't happened. I do have to do something about that failure—someday. But here we have the smarter-than-me Dietrich Vollrath trying to get a jump on the problem:

Dietrich Vollrath: Topics in Economic Growth: "I just created some new pages... https://growthecon.com/blog/Topics-Pages/

...that collect resources and materials related to specific topics regarding growth... an exercise in intellectual housecleaning... a way to organize some materials for possible use in classes in the future. Each topic has links to my own posts on the subject, links to other web articles or resources, and some selected academic citations.... Right now, the topics include: Are we rich? Can you reform your way to higher growth? Does growth depend on competition? Does economic growth mean economic development? Productivity slowdown. Is manufacturing special? Robots and jobs. Deep determinants of development. Does economic growth harm the environment? It’s a decent start...

