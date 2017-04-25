Live from the Ghost of Internet Past: Tim Carmody: Pour some out for the sites that aren’t here: Suck.com: "So many people, after this story went live, answered... http://kottke.org/17/04/pour-some-out-for-the-sites-that-arent-here
...“what about http://suck.com?" that I had to make an update. Reading Suck is bizarre now, because on the one hand, its wry, teasing, sweetly cynical voice has shaped so much of what we know of the web, but its style is actually quite different. It’s like reading Don Quixote and realizing that Cervantes’s book somehow contains, in miniature, every novel that came after it, but that it is also somehow older and stranger and more imaginative than all of them. Also, that every tech or media hype or hustle is exactly the same as one that happened twenty-odd years before it. This is why reporters who’ve been covering Silicon Valley forever have such a twisted sense of humor...