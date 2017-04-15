« The Barrington Moore Problematic and Its Discontents: Weekend Reading/Hoisted from 2010 | Main | »

Should-Read: Tony Nog: On Twitter: "18) This may explain why Brexiteers are in this unhappy cycle. The 'intellectual' basis for Brexit has collapsed. But no one told them..." https://twitter.com/tony_nog/status/849648920313683970 https://t.co/ivecEkaJIT:

Short thread on what #Brexit is about and why it's going badly. Historically the Leave leadership took 2 items as articles of faith. They believed: a) Germany runs the EU & German car makers run Germany; b) The EU & Eurozone are sick & are going to collapse any day now. As such, although they may bluster, behind closed doors the EU would be desperate for a free trade deal with the UK. You can pretty much dispense with everything else said by Leave as noise. These are the 2 sacred beliefs at the heart of Leave...

