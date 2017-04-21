Live from the Central Asian-Mediterrean Cultural Interface: Shrimp Saganaki:
- 15 ounce can cannellini beans
- 3/4 pound shrimp (add near end)
- 1 pint grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
- 6 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (add at end)
- ½ cup vegetable stock
- ½ cup pitted kalamata olives
- ½ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- 1 small onion (add near beginning)
- wine
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh dill
- 2 tablespoons olive oil (add at beginning)
- 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced (add at beginning)
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano
- black pepper
- ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- ¼ teaspoon salt
Cf.: Odeum