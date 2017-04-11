There Is an Old Joke About Economists, Keys, and Lampposts That Comes to Mind Here...

He says that we need five kinds of macroeconomic models. He then gives examples of the five kinds. The examples of four of the kinds track—foundational, policy, toy, and forecasting—and we do indeed need those four kinds.

Then we come to the fifth kind, which Blanchard introduces by saying that we need:

DSGE models. The purpose of these models is to explore the macro implications of distortions or set of distortions. To allow for a productive discussion, they must be built around a largely agreed upon common core, with each model then exploring additional distortions...

But two paragraphs down he writes, of all existing DSGE models:

The current core, roughly an RBC (real business cycle) structure with one main distortion, nominal rigidities, seems too much at odds with reality... the Euler equation for consumers and the pricing equation for price-setters...

What is he saying? That all existing DSGE models are worthless. We should throw them away, and start over with respect to building this fifth kind of model. We can call it "DSGE", but it will not be what has—hitherto at least—been "DSGE". In his view, it will have to have "nominal rigidities, bounded rationality and limited horizons, incomplete markets and the role of debt"—i.e., real rather than fake microfoundations.

The problem, of course, is that we cannot (yet) set out such a model in a sufficiently tractable form. Thus I think that one inescapable conclusion that we need to draw from Blanchard is that, for now, we need to keep using our four useful kinds of models—foundational, policy, toy, and forecasting. And I think a second inescapable conclusion we need to draw is that we should stop doing DSGE models which involve looking under the lamppost for the key where it is not. We need, rather, to disassemble the lamppost. And then some of us can use its pieces to try to build another lamppost, but this time locate it in a less silly and useless place.

