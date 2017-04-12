Should-Read: Point 1: Pro-tip: saying in advance that you do not want to actually put the threat in your bargaining position into effect means that you already have a different bargaining position than you think you do. Point 2: In return for getting Trump to agree to continue CSR payments, Democrats should be willing to let Trump demand and then support Medicare's offering its network as an insurance plan on all the health exchanges:

Josh Marshall: Trump Threatens to Torch More Republicans: "the President is threatening... CSR payments to sabotage the Obamacare exchanges and... force Democrats to the bargaining table... http://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/trump-threatens-to-torch-more-republicans