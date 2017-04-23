Weekend Reading: Henry Farrell: Fourteen Years of Krauthammer Days: "Today is the fourteenth anniversary of the day when Charles Krauthammer announced to the world... http://crookedtimber.org/2017/04/22/fourteen-years-of-krauthammer-days/
...Hans Blix had five months to find weapons. He found nothing. We’ve had five weeks. Come back to me in five months. If we haven’t found any, we will have a credibility problem.
It’s now been 168 months since that confident pronouncement–or, put differently, we’ve seen 33.6 Krauthammer Credibility Intervals come, and then go, without any sign of self-assessment, let alone personal acceptance of responsibility for his prominent cheerleading for a war that led to hundreds of thousands of deaths. Still out there opining.