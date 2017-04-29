Should-Read: Nick Bunker: Weekend reading: “Link pass-through entity” edition | Equitable Growth: "Arindarjit Dube summarizes his recent research on the effect of minimum wage hikes on family incomes... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-link-pass-through-entity-edition/
...One of Dube’s findings is that a 10 percent increase in the minimum wage reduces the poverty rate by about 5 percent.... How much further does the Federal Reserve have to go on its interest-rate hiking campaign? Gauti Eggertsson, Neil Mehrotra, and Jacob A. Robbins argue that it may not have that far to go and that interest rates are likely to be low for some time..."