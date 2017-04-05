The Infant Baby Doe (an appellation used to protect the family’s privacy)) case involved a child who was born in Bloomington, Indiana, on April 9, 1982, with two congenital anomalies with Down’s syndrome and reparable esophageal atresia with tracheoesophageal fistula. Down’s syndrome or “Mongolism” is an incurable chromosomal disorder that involves both a certain amount of physical deformity and an unpredictable some degree of mental retardation. Esophageal atresia with tracheoesophageal fistula indicates means that the esophageal passage from the mouth to the stomach ends in a pouch, with an abnormal connection between the trachea and the esophagus such that As a result, substances taken orally food and drink pass to the lungs instead of the stomach, eventually resulting in suffocation unless surgery is performed to correct the malformation. Corrective surgery to correct esophageal atresia with tracheoesophageal fistula is routinely performed with success, but the Bloomington Hospital is not equipped to handle the operation. However, but the parents of Infant Baby Doe refused to consent to the transfer their baby to Riley Hospital, a referral hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, for corrective surgery.

Approximately twenty-six hours after Infant Shortly after Baby Doe was born, a hearing was held at Bloomington Hospital to determine whether the parents had a right to choose a course of treatment for their child that consisted of allowing the child to die refuse the surgery on behalf of their child. An attorney was present at the hearing to represent the child’s parents, though No attorney one was present to represent Infant Baby Doe’s potentialy adverse interests. Six physicians attended the hearing , three of whom had obstetric privileges and three of whom had pediatric privileges at Bloomington Hospital. The obstetricians “recommended that the child remain at Bloomington Hospital with full knowledge that surgery to correct tracheoesophageal fistula was not possible at Bloomington Hospital and that within a short period of time the child would succumb due to inability to receive nutriment and/or pneumonia.” The obstetrician who attended Mrs. Doe at the birth of her child “testified that, even if surgery were successful, the possibility of minimally adequate quality of life was non-existent due to the child’s severe and irreversible mental retardation.” The pediatricians three physicians with pediatric privileges who attended the hearing meanwhile stated that the appropriate treatment was to transfer the infant to Riley Hospital undertake corrective surgery immediately for corrective surgery , and one of the pediatricians testified that Down’s Syndrome children may the child might enjoy have a reasonable quality of life.