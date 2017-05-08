« Monday Smackdown: "Neo-Fisherism" in Monetary Economics as a "Sokal" Hoax | Main | »

"After Piketty" Publication Day

Il Quarto Stato

Today is our publication day!

Heather Boushey, J. Bradford DeLong, and Marshall Steinbaum, eds.: After Piketty: The Agenda for Economics and Inequality http://amzn.to/2qgPIRE (Cambridge: Harvard University Press: 0674504771).

Let's see if I can maintain a post an hour today on this, shall we?

Here is my amazon review:

As one of the co-editors of this book, I know it very well. I am greatly pleased with how this project came out—we have very serious people, as Bob Solow would put it, writing very serious takes on what Thomas Piketty has accomplished, where he has gone wrong, and what gaps remain to be investigated by others. Social scientists thinking of citing on, working along lines related to, or drawing on Piketty should certainly read this book. People who have read Capital in the Twenty-First Century who are curious about how serious people are reacting to and assessing the book should read it as well.

May 08, 2017 at 05:02 AM in Books, Economics: History, Economics: Inequality, Philosophy: Moral, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth |

Comments

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

