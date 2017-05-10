Should-Read: Will Dobbie et al.: Bad credit, no problem? Credit and labor market consequences of bad credit reports | Equitable Growth: "We study the effects of credit reports on financial and labor market outcomes... http://equitablegrowth.org/working-papers/consequences-of-bad-credit-reports/
...compares... Chapter 13 filers, whose personal bankruptcy flags are removed from credit reports after 7 years, to... Chapter 7 filers, whose personal bankruptcy flags are removed from credit reports after 10 years.... Removal of a Chapter 13 bankruptcy flag leads to a large increase in credit limits and economically significant increases in credit card and mortgage borrowing. Using administrative tax records linked to personal bankruptcy records, we estimate a precise zero effect of flag removal on employment and earnings outcomes. We rationalize these contrasting results by showing that, conditional on basic observables, “hidden” bankruptcy flags are strongly correlated with adverse credit market outcomes but have no predictive power for labor market outcomes...