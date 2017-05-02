Tuesday Hoisted from the Archives: Ben Thompson on Medium...

Identity matters

Native advertising (specifically, in-feed advertising) is the most effective ad unit

Native advertising only really works for “destination” apps and sites.... If Medium can consistently draw people to visit Medium directly—and login—it can monetize them with highly-targeted in-stream ads. Keep in mind Medium has the potential to gain a pretty unique signal into people’s interests: not just what they read, but also what they highlight and comment.... The way you build a successful content platform is to focus on serving content creators first.... Williams... has done this before, and the idea that what gets your product off the ground is not always the same as what makes you valuable is one I very much subscribe to.... Medium does have a unique organizing principle: ideas. That gives them better incentives to serve content creators than Facebook and a different graph; said graph is closer to Twitter’s, but given Twitter’s refusal to think beyond the timeline and 140 characters for any reason, even direct messages or @-replies, Medium may be able to carve out their own space. It will, though, be a long haul.

Ben Thompson (September 17, 2015): Medium and the Publishing Long Tail : "I think there are other long tail opportunities in publishing...

...opportunit[ies] to serve niche publications.... The words you are reading are my differentiator, which is to say their creation is non-scalable. However, nearly everything I do could be done much lower cost and effort across multiple sites: hosting, customer support, ad sales, membership management, even financial and banking services. That’s why I was very interested to hear Ev Williams suggest this is a part of Medium’s roadmap... (paraphrased).... We haven’t solved [the writer’s making money] problem quite yet. We will. We’re not going to invent some new way to make money from publishing. We will do a turnkey premium-content option with a paywall. We’ll also enable advertising. You can do branded/sponsored content on Medium, but there are no tools yet. We will have them, though. This is a long-tail play built on people like me: Medium puts everything in place for a writer to make a go of independence, and keeps a percentage... most will fail, but in aggregate Medium will probably do quite well. And, if any one writer takes off, Medium could earn quite a tidy return.... It’s also a nice fit in Medium’s portfolio with their other long-tail play.... Capture all of the individual writers and aggregate them into a destination stream complete with native advertising...

Ben Thompson (March 13, 2015): Medium and Custom Domains : "From the Medium blog: