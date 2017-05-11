Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Page In which I am pwned, decisively, on twitter:
Brad DeLong @delong: Replying to @Crutnacker @Tengrain: My advice: let Trump live rent-free in your head from 8:00 to 8:15 PM. That's enough. At other hours, evict him...
Jesus HidalgoCristos @JesusHCristos: Replying to @delong @Tengrain @Crutnacker: I've tried. But he continues screaming and banging on pans, & even after he's evicted, the stench of feces he's smeared on the walls lingers.
https://twitter.com/search?f=tweets&vertical=default&q=%40delong&src=typd