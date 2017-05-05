Early Monday Smackdown: Why Are Ken Judd and Bengt Hölmstrom so Unprofessional?

Tax Reforms http://www.igmchicago.org/surveys/tax-reforms:

I know of no works of theory or empirical analysis that says that the one page of tax reform talking points set out by Steve Mnuchin and Donald Trump is a "plan". And I know of no works of theory or empirical analysis that could lead a rational Bengt Hölmstrom or a rational Ken Judd to say that they "strongly agree" with the proposition that that one-page of talking points could be imp relented in a way that would likely pay for itself through higher economic growth:

Can anybody explain to me why Bengt Hölmstrom and Ken Judd are being so unprofessional? Can anybody elucidate their thinking to me?