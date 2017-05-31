(Early) Weekend Reading: The End of Francis Spufford's "Red Plenty"

Francis Spufford (2010): Red Plenty http://amzn.to/2qCBICo: "The Pensioner, 1968: There was a bench by the wall at the end of the dacha’s grounds, overlooking a wheat field.

...Sometimes tourists came walking along the fieldpath, and wanted to have their photos taken with him, when they found the former First Secretary sitting there. Nobody was on the path today. There was just the grey heat of August, and himself sitting in his shirt and his hat, with his shortwave radio and the tape recorder his son had given him to record his memoirs. Kava the rook was scratching at the ground by his feet.

He had expected, when they first sacked him from the Presidium, that he would at least be allowed to help with Party work at the lowest level, back in the most local of cells, or committees, or whatever they were called nowadays. He ought to know the name but the org chart had changed so many times while he was living up in the high, fruit-bearing canopy of the Party. He had just had a nostalgic memory of the way the meetings had been, at the beginning, in some raw-built concrete room under a bare bulb, with a newly-literate secretary stumbling proudly through the big words of the agenda; and he had hoped that he’d find something like that again, if they let him join in once more with the donkey work of painting May Day banners, and giving speeches in lunchrooms, and visiting kindergartens, and expounding Pravda editorials to workers at shift-end. (Make them laugh, that was the secret.)

But none of that had happened.

The word had gone out: he was untouchable. Nobody was to go near. Nobody was to speak to him, write to him, phone him; and though now and again it would be made distantly clear that his former colleagues were still thinking about him, still including him in their calculations, he never learned about it directly. The consequences would filter down, in some little change of the regimen he lived under, or in a favour done for his son. So the days stretched out, extraordinarily long and extraordinarily empty.

He had gardened like crazy at first, laying out long ambitious vegetable beds, pruning and composting from dawn till dusk, except when Nina Petrovna called him in to meals – but it grew old, after a while. And you couldn’t fill a mind with such things. Before, whenever he doubted, he had worked. Whenever he had been troubled by a memory, he had worked, telling himself that the best answer to any defect in the past must be a remedy in the future. The future had been his private solution as well as a public promise. Working for the future made the past tolerable, and therefore the present.

But now no one wanted his promises. The hours gaped. There was too much time to think, and no means to lose the thoughts again in action. He couldn’t rid himself of what he thought now. Little by little, in the most undisciplined way, things he had never wanted to remember drifted up from the depths; foul stuff, past hours and minutes it did nobody any good to recall, leaving their proper places in oblivion and rising up into the mind, like muck stirred up from the bottom of a pond to stain the clean water above.

He did his best to keep his thoughts in order, for self-pity would be disgusting, and he had the example of Nina Petrovna’s Bolshevik calm always before him. If she could manage the change in their lives, the change in her duties, without ever once complaining, so could he, surely. He could repair his mental filters and get through each day. But he understood now why, according to the rumour, that foul-mouthed block of beef Frol Kozlov should have ended up, on his deathbed, calling for a priest. God forbid that he himself should ever be so weak: but he could see now the appeal of the idea of being purged of it all, of it all somehow being taken magically away, so you could leave this life as innocent as you had entered it.

It was this damnable idleness, that was what it was. Kozlov too must have lain in bed in the months after his stroke, with nothing to do but think. Perhaps he should have visited him. Too late for that; too late for anything but to haul himself onward through the days. Sometimes the stuggle in his head seemed so disconnected from the eventless world around him that it felt as if the whole thing, the whole bloody history, the whole of the vast country out there beyond the wheatfield, might have been a dream of his, one of those particularly intricate and oppressive fever dreams whose parts you struggle over and over to try to put into order, yet never can; as if there might never have been a Soviet Union at all, except in his head, only this field of Russian wheat.

It was worst if he was stupid enough ever to watch a war film on the giant television receiver in the living room, still with the engraved plate under the screen declaring that it was a birthday gift ‘from your colleagues in the Central Committee and the Council of Ministers’. Knowing what they did to him, he never meant to look; yet somehow the tidy heroics drew him in, seeming to offer a sort of ease, a chance to be as comfortably proud of the past as the film.

And there were things to be proud of, after all, about the war.

All those brave boys they had bludgeoned on towards the enemy – well, the bravery had been as real as the bludgeoning; real enough to make you weep. And they had rid the world of a great evil. That was true. While he was actually watching, he felt only a veteran’s mild, containable annoyance at the things the director got wrong.

It was later that it would all turn poisonous: in the night, in the still solitary centre of the night. He would dream all the vile detail of war that the film had left out, and when he awoke, beside the steady breathing of Nina Petrovna, he would find the images he had dreamed of still equally vivid in his mind’s eye; and hoisting up unstoppably behind them, lifted from the murk as if on hooks, out would come the other memories. Behind the picture of the piece of human gut frozen into the path to the forward bunker in Stalingrad, like mottled brown piping, the groaning trees in the Western Ukraine in ‘45, when the NKVD hangmen had been at work, and the sight through an incautiously opened door in ‘37 where an interrogator had been demonstrating the possibilities of a simple steel ruler, and the starveling child vomiting grass during collectivisation. And more; and worse. So much blood, and only one justification for it.

Only one reason it could have been all right to have done such things, and aided their doing: if it had been all prologue, all only the last spasms in the death of the old, cruel world, and the birth of the kind new one. But without the work it was so much harder to believe. Without the work the future had no heft to keep the past at bay. And the world went on the same, so it seemed, unchanged, unredeemed, untransfigured. The same things went on happening, the same old necessities bit just as hard. The garden came no closer, where the lion would lie down with the lamb and all could play at criticism after dinner, if they had a mind to.

Today the radio was reporting that Budapest had come around again, just like the time he sent the tanks in; only this time it was Prague, this time it was the Czechs who needed the fraternal arm across the throat to keep them in line. Cheering on the streets, said the radio. Everywhere the workers welcoming the soldiers. Oh yes. Before Prague, Budapest; before Budapest, East Berlin. It all happened over and over again. Over and over and over, with the garden at history’s end scooting ahead, forever out of reach, as much of a justification as it had ever been, and as little of one.

He fumbled with the tape machine, and found the RECORD key his son had shown him. ‘Paradise’, he told the wheatfield in baffled fury, ‘is a place where people want to end up, not a place they run from. What kind of socialism is that? What kind of shit is that, when you have to keep people in chains? What kind of social order? What kind of paradise?’ He pressed STOP. Covered his mouth with his hand. And then, since he was tired of fear, of feeling it and of causing it, the retired monster sat very still on the bench by the field, and waited until Kava the rook hopped up onto his knee. A little wind came arrowing across the wheat and swayed the birches over his head. And the leaves of the trees said: can it be otherwise?