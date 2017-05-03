« Procrastinating on May 3, 2017 | Main | »

Globalization in the Crosshairs: Trade, Jobs, Inequality, Globalization, Robots II

Milken Institute: Globalization in the Crosshairs: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 / 2:30 pm-3:30 pm: Beverly Hills Ballroom http://www.milkeninstitute.org/events/conferences/global-conference/2017/panel-detail/6801

  • Moderator: Gillian Tett, U.S. Managing Editor, Financial Times
  • Steven Ciobo, Minister for Trade, Tourism, and Investment, Australia
  • J. Bradford DeLong, Professor of Economics, UC Berkeley; Weblogger, Washington Center for Equitable Growth
  • John Hagel, Managing Director, Deloitte Consulting LLP; Co-Chairman, Center for the Edge
  • Alejandro Ramirez Magaña, CEO, Cinépolis
  • Stephen Schwarzman, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder, Blackstone

In the 20 years leading up to the financial crisis, international trade grew at twice the rate of global output. Since then, trade has struggled to recover. Recent data is more worrying still, suggesting that trade's share of global GDP is falling. With mainstream political support for multilateral trade deals diminishing and populist movements on the rise in the U.S. and Europe, it is time to examine the future of globalization. Panelists will consider the following questions:

  1. Has international trade—and globalization more broadly—entered a period of stagnation or even reversal?
  2. Once unleashed, can globalization ever reverse or are we just seeing a slowdown in a normal cycle?
  3. What are the implications for the global economy and the international economic order?

Max Roser Globalization Over 5 Centuries

May 03, 2017

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

