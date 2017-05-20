Jacob T. Levy: "Red Toryism": Weekend Reading

The "armed agents of the state" part has held up grimly well, too. Remember which unions supported Trump. And given the special place of Goldman Sachs in the demonology of certain swamps on the right, and more generally the rise of the alt-right and the Nazi frogs, 2016 bore out the suggestion that Jews are on conservatism's enemies list...

The politics of western societies since the French Revolution has often been dominated by three great party-ideas. We could call them “ideologies,” but that word has such specific baggage that I think it’s best to avoid it—and part of the distinctive feature of the party-ideas has been that they have animated parties—“parties of principle” as David Hume (who distrusted such parties) termed them. These have not always been the stable institutions of the full-fledged democratic political party as came to exist in the United States and the United Kingdom in the first third of the nineteenth century, but they have been more stable and more organized than Hume’s personal factions “founded on personal friendship or animosity.”

Liberalism (and here I include both its welfarist and libertarian variants) has been the party-idea of the rule of law, religious toleration, careers open to the talents, and markets. It represented the interests and ideas of agricultural smallholders, lawyers, religious dissenters, entrepreneurs, urban traders, merchants, and artisans, as well as the interests and ideas of a portion of the wealthier classes—particularly those involved in finance and trade, and those who were “new money.” It has also, I think, often been associated with the young and single.

Socialism has been, of course, the party-idea of economic equality within industrial society, and an equalization of power over economic decisionmaking. It quintessentially represented the interests of the organized industrial working class, and disproportionately represented the ideas of professional intellectuals and urban artists.

Conservatism is the party-idea of slowing the pace of change, of preserving order and returning to real or imagined lost virtues and communal ways of life.

One part of conservatism’s base has traditionally been the armed agents of the state—the military and police. But the rest of its social base has an odd character. It is the alliance of the rural landlord and the rural peasant, of the established-church priest and his relatively poor flock. It is the party idea of resisting the changes associated with the urban middle class and working class alike, of protecting traditional ways of life (including, importantly, traditional hierarchies) against the disruptions associated with both markets and politics.

Socialism is famously ambivalent about what came to be known as capitalism, appreciating its tremendous productive capacity and disruption of old power relations, while indicting the new power relations it creates. Liberalism is committed to capitalism, in more or less restrained forms. But conservatism is bitterly anticapitalist, much as it is anti-urban and for much the same reasons. The traditional rural elite finds that the creative destruction of the market threatens his status; the traditional rural poor resent that the city draws away their young to a godless and promiscuous life while also disrupting their stable economy. A local economy based on primary goods (farming, fishing) could be stable for generations, and then suddenly become uncompetitive for mysterious reasons of finance or long-distance trade, apparently decided far away by other people.

Conservatism as a party-idea is in large part the attempt to defend against those disruptions — or to express resentment after they take place.

These disruptions are real and have real social and human costs. But politics requires resources and organizational capacity and human capital—and these are concentrated in the hands of the landlords, not the peasants; the priests, not the flocks. And so, more or less inevitably, conservatism is the party of the traditional elite, drawing on the votes or social support of those they have traditionally dominated.

It is the alliance the aristocrat offers the peasant against the tacky, educated, often-Jewish new money city slicker; and the aristocrat sets the terms of the alliance.

This is Red Toryism—really Toryism simpliciter, with “Red Tory” a retro-fit (like “pocketwatch”) that only has to be invented after some other version has come around.

The ideas offered by Phillip Blond are not so different from those of his honestly claimed intellectual forbears, Thomas Carlyle and John Ruskin. It was Carlyle who coined the epithet “dismal science” in his attack on economists like the liberal John Stuart Mill, because they failed to appreciate the attractive stable paternalism of West Indian slave plantations. The conservative elite offers to take paternalistic care of their subjects, and to protect them against the scary and unpredictable forces of the market. The paternalism and protectionism, the insulation of the poor from market forces, make the Tory seem “Red” by comparison with the surrounding commercial society. Indeed, part of what is so striking about Blond’s essay is how thoroughly and self-consciously it returns to the conservatism of those reacting against commercial and democratic modernity in its earliest days.

To the conservative, traditional bonds of hierarchy, community, family, and faith are under threat as never before. Indeed, they are on the verge of collapse. That is to say, throughout modernity and the era when there has been self-conscious conservatism as a party idea, conservatives have always thought that traditional bonds of hierarchy, community, family, and faith are under threat as never before and on the verge of collapse.