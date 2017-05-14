Links for the Week of May 14, 2017

Must-Reads:
- Matthew Yglesias: The latest Trump interview once again reveals appalling ignorance and dishonesty https://www.vox.com/2017/5/11/15622900/trump-economist-interview: "It seems overwhelmingly likely [Trump] is speaking nonsense out of ignorance...
- Will Bunch: The problem with NY Times and climate change isn't what you think: "So many people were so mad... [is] about what people... thought they were getting... http://www.philly.com/philly/blogs/attytood/The-big-problem-with-NY-Times-climate-isnt-what-you-think.html?mobi=true
- Tom Nichols: @RadioFreeTom on Twitter: "I am often astonished at the President's tweets... https://twitter.com/RadioFreeTom
- After Piketty: "The Graduate Center 365 Fifth Avenue | 1201: Elebash Recital Hall | May 11, 2017: 6:30 PM http://www.gc.cuny.edu/publicprograms...
- Josh Marshall: TPM and The Future of Digital News Publishing http://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/tpm-and-the-future-of-digital-news-publishing: "The engrossment of most of the ad revenue by two big monopolies will spell the end of a lot of ad-supported websites...
- Thomas Piketty: Lessons from "Capital in the Twenty-First Century" http://amzn.to/2qgPIRE: "I would like to see Capital in the Twenty-First Century as a work-in-progress of social science...
- Francis Wilkinson: Trade Is the Scapegoat for Political Failure: "Democrats have no viable plans to bring back sustainable, high-paying, blue-collar jobs... https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-05-03/trade-is-the-scapegoat-for-political-failure
Should-Reads:
- Tim Duy: The Fed Is on the Right Side of Its 'Transitory' Bet: "The Fed is betting that residual seasonal adjustment issues negatively impacted the first-quarter gross domestic product and that the data does not reflect the true pace of economic growth... https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-05-08/the-fed-is-on-the-right-side-of-its-transitory-bet
- Bill Emmott: Escaping the Wage Trap: "The main reason governments are leery of intervening in labor markets... https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/escaping-the-wage-trap-by-bill-emmott-2017-05
- Eric Rauchway: From Scarcity to Abundance: "The recent burst of writing on the roboticization of labor... http://crookedtimber.org/2017/05/09/from-scarcity-to-abundance/
- Aaron Reeves: Economics: The architecture of inequality: "After Piketty, edited by Heather Boushey, Bradford Delong and Marshall Steinbaum... https://www.nature.com/nature/journal/v543/n7645/full/543312a.html
- Mark Thoma: Killing Banking Rules Will Invite a Whopper of a Recession: "As for repealing Dodd-Frank, consider this statement by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin... http://www.thefiscaltimes.com/Columns/2017/05/08/Killing-Banking-Rules-Will-Invite-Whopper-Recession
- Bruno Caprettini and Joachim Voth: Rage against the machines: New technology and violent unrest in industrialising Britain: "New machines have increasingly replaced humans... http://voxeu.org/article/rage-against-machines-new-technology-and-violent-unrest
- Peter Coy: Piketty’s Capital Was So Popular There’s a Sequel: "Another hefty volume that looks at the connection between capitalism and inequality... https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-05-08/piketty-s-capital-was-so-popular-there-s-a-sequel
- Thomas Piketty: After Piketty: The Agenda for Economics and Inequality http://amzn.to/2qSUgdl: "Had I believed that the one-dimensional neoclassical model of capital accumulation...
Links:
- Izabella Kaminska: More on the rental car canary in the coal mine https://ftalphaville.ft.com/2017/05/11/2188730/more-on-the-rental-car-canary-in-the-coal-mine/ | What Hertz tells us about the future of shared mobility https://ftalphaville.ft.com/2017/05/11/2188543/what-hertz-tells-us-about-the-future-of-shared-mobility/
- Del Quentin Wilber et al.: Rosenstein Pressed White House to Correct the Record on Comey Firing: "Deputy attorney general felt White House description of events was inaccurate; he left impression he couldn’t work in an environment where facts weren’t accurately reported..." https://www.wsj.com/articles/rosenstein-pressed-white-house-to-correct-the-record-on-comey-firing-1494523639
- Wikipedia: Magic Number (Physics) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Magic_number_(physics)
- Wikipedia: Even and Odd Atomic Nuclei https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Even_and_odd_atomic_nuclei#Odd_neutron_number
- Athenaeus: The Deipnosophists, or the Banquet of the Learned: http://www.perseus.tufts.edu/hopper/text?doc=Perseus%3Atext%3A2013.01.0003
- Wikipedia: Anne Gust: "Gust joined clothing retailer Gap Inc. in 1991.. chief administrative officer and executive vice president from March 2000 to May 13, 2005..." https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anne_Gust#Jack_in_the_Box
- Hannah Al-Othman: BuzzFeed News Has Been Denied Access To Campaign Events After Our Interview With The Labour Leader: "Corbyn also claimed to BBC News that he had not told BuzzFeed News he would stay on as leader even if he lost the election. But a recording of the interview proves otherwise..." https://www.buzzfeed.com/hannahalothman/buzzfeed-news-has-been-denied-access-to-campaign-events?utm_term=.aqxDlQ128#.hpzb9K7Ol
- Center for Teaching & Learning: Digital Pedagogy Fellows: "Developing a course plan that uses technology to enhance information delivery.... The Nature of Knowledge in the 21st Century. The Impact of Technology on Attention, Memory, Thinking and Motivation. Designing the Digital Learning Experience. Deciding which Technology to Use..." http://teaching.berkeley.edu/programs/digital-pedagogy-fellows
- Jason Kottke: Tension-building in the great first scene of Inglourious Basterds: "Lessons from the Screenplay takes a look at the opening scene from Inglourious Basterds and dissects what makes it so suspenseful..." http://kottke.org/17/05/tension-building-in-the-great-first-scene-of-inglourious-basterds
- David Furceri et al.: Gone with the Headwinds : Global Productivity: "Persistent productivity losses from a seemingly temporary shock... balance sheet vulnerabilities, protracted weak demand and elevated uncertainty, which jointly triggered an adverse feedback loop of weak investment, weak productivity and bleak income prospects..." https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/Staff-Discussion-Notes/Issues/2017/04/03/Gone-with-the-Headwinds-Global-Productivity-44758
- Richard Bookstaber: Crises and Sunspots http://press.princeton.edu/chapters/s10972.pdf http://amzn.to/2q07YxP
- Helen Lewis: Deep in Macron Country: "We must now confront an uncomfortable question. Why did so many French people vote for Emmanuel Macron? Was it a lack of economic anxiety, or a lack of racism?..." http://www.newstatesman.com/world/europe/2017/05/deep-macron-country
- Òscar Jordá, Moritz Schularick, and Alan M. Taylor (2014): _The Great Mortgaging: Housing Finance, Crises, and Business Cycles http://www.frbsf.org/economic-research/files/wp2014-23.pdf
- Dan Drezner: Just how unusual is the Trump White House?: "It is a little disturbing to see the Trump White House displaying traits similar to a 1970s junta.... To sum up: A lot of the Trump White House’s behavior has precedent — but that’s not reassuring at all."
- Mark Wilson: Destructive Creation: American Business and the Winning of World War II http://amzn.to/2puXIub
- Justin Fox: Intellectuals Are Better Than Thought Leaders: "Those who traffic in simple, bold ideas tend to be terrible at understanding and interpreting complex reality..." https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-05-08/intellectuals-are-better-than-thought-leaders
- John Ivison: White House advisors called Ottawa to urge Trudeau to help talk Trump down from scrapping NAFTA: "'You never know how much of it is theatre, but it didn’t feel that way', said one senior Canadian diplomatic source.... 'At least they were open to the conversation, and that stopped them doing something rash and destructive...'" http://news.nationalpost.com/news/canada/canadian-politics/white-house-urged-trudeau-to-call-trump-over-nafta-threat
- Diane Coyle: Contradictions of Capital: "Taking on Thomas Piketty..." http://www.chronicle.com/article/Contradictions-of-Capital/239829
- Egor Timurovich Gaĭdar (2012): Russia: A Long View https://books.google.com/books?id=yyzZDy2jXwAC
- (2003): Bequests: An Historical Perspective http://www.j-bradford-delong.net/Econ_Articles/Estates/DeLongEstatesMunnell.pdf
- Randall Morck, ed. (2007): _A History of Corporate Governance Around the World: Family Business Groups to Professional Managers..." https://books.google.com/books?id=F6_fngEACAAJ
- (2014): The Debt Ceiling in Historical Perspective http://delong.typepad.com/sdj/2011/06/the-debt-ceiling-in-historical-perspective.html