Links for the Week of May 20, 2017

Must-Reads:
- Heather Boushey et al.: "After Piketty" panel at the Graduate Center, CUNY: "Heather Boushey, Paul Krugman, Branko Milanovic, and Salvatore Morelli discuss After Piketty at the Graduate Center of CUNY on May 11, 2017. http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/after-piketty-panel-at-the-graduate-center-cuny/
- Paul Krugman: Calling Literatures From The Vasty Deep: "Noah [Smith's]... Two Paper Rule...
- Lionel Barber et al.: Trump’s Failures Risk a Constitutional Crisis: "No president is above the law... https://www.ft.com/content/872a9e2a-3af8-11e7-ac89-b01cc67cfeec
- Eric Miller: The Unnamed Behemoth: Review of "Public Intellectuals in the Global Arena" http://amzn.to/2pSZyVd: "Deep learning eloquently brought to bear on the contemporary moment has, quite evidently, not been enough to shore up the aging foundations of our republic... https://www.commonwealmagazine.org/unnamed-behemoth
- Jack Goldsmith et al.: Bombshell: Initial Thoughts: "H.R. McMaster... Rex Tillerson... very carefully worded statements that leave open the possibility that classified information was disclosed other than sources and methods... https://www.lawfareblog.com/bombshell-initial-thoughts-washington-posts-game-changing-story
- David Rennie: An Economist reporter dishes on Trump's 'priming the pump' interview: "On trade deals... [Trump] seems to think that... if the Mexicans seem to be doing well out of the deal at all... https://www.pri.org/stories/2017-05-12/economist-reporter-dishes-trumps-priming-pump-interview
- David Luban: The Case Against Serving: "Masha Gessen, writing in NYRDaily, fears the worst: that Trump will be an American Erdoğan or a Putin on the Potomac... https://www.justsecurity.org/34404/case-serving-trump/
- David Roberts: We Overanalyze Trump. He Is What He Appears to Be: "Why is it so hard to accept that Trump is acting out of pique, on impulse, because Comey on his TV gave him bad feels?... https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/5/12/15621140/interpret-trump
Should-Reads
- Nick Bunker: Just how big does the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet need to be?: "The balance sheet grew so much over the past 10 years because the Fed was purchasing massive amounts of assets to stimulate the economy... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/just-how-big-does-the-federal-reserves-balance-sheet-need-to-be/
- Rick Levin: Toward Sustainable Financing of Higher Education: "In the face of rising costs of attendance and an escalating burden of student debt... http://www.cshe.berkeley.edu/events/toward-sustainable-financing-higher-education-0
- Matt O'Brien: How Japan proved printing money can be a great idea: "Falling prices would mean falling wages, but not falling debts, so they would become harder to pay back... http://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/news/article.cfm?c_id=3&objectid=11857507
- Ben Thompson: Apple-WeChat Follow-up: "I did make one additional addition to the article... this... https://stratechery.com/2017/apple-wechat-follow-up-windows-10-s-and-the-education-market/
- Branko Milanovic: Reducing inequality by deconcentrating capital: "The capital–income ratio continues to rise... http://voxeu.org/article/reducing-inequality-deconcentrating-capital
- David Anderson: Revisiting Cassidy-Collins: "Engagement either leads to burning Senate time if there is no productive grounds for a deal... https://www.balloon-juice.com/2017/05/16/revisiting-cassidy-collins/
- Bridget Ansel: Climbing the career ladder, switching jobs, and the gender wage gap in the United States: "For workers with a college education, gender-based gaps in pay are primarily caused by disparities that emerge within a single workplace... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/climbing-the-career-ladder-switching-jobs-and-the-gender-wage-gap-in-the-united-states/
- Nick Bunker: A reminder on the current size of the gig economy: "From 2005 to 2015, the share of workers in alternative work arrangements rose from 10.1 percent to 15.8 percent... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/a-reminder-on-the-current-size-of-the-gig-economy/
- Nick Bunker: Home is where the government subsidy is: "Matthew Desmond outlines how U.S. government policy toward housing has become a source of inequality... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/home-is-where-the-government-subsidy-is/
- Lachlan Markay et al.: White House Staff ‘Hiding’ as Russia Chaos Engulfs West Wing: "“With news like this I’m beginning to wonder why Trump ran in the first place and if he really cares about the country” said a senior Trump appointee... http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2017/05/15/white-house-staff-hiding-as-russia-chaos-engulfs-west-wing
- Noah Smith: Vast Literatures as Mud Moats: "My solution to this problem is what I call the Two Paper Rule... http://noahpinionblog.blogspot.com/2017/05/vast-literatures-as-mud-moats.html
- Scott Lemieux: Our Presidential Manchild: "It’s sad that none of the details in Shane Goldmacher’s story about how Trump’s aides deal with him are even surprising anymore... http://www.lawyersgunsmoneyblog.com/2017/05/our-presidential-manchild-2
- Bob Davis: Why Trump’s Scorn for Pacific Trade Pact May Have Been Hasty: "On his first workday in the Oval Office, President Trump killed the Trans-Pacific Partnership. He will probably spend the rest of his term trying to revive parts of it... https://www.wsj.com/articles/why-trumps-scorn-for-pacific-trade-pact-may-have-been-hasty-1494763203
- Bill Janeway: Which Productivity Puzzle?: "It is now, just 50 years from the invention of the microprocessor, that the complex of digital technologies have matured... https://medium.com/@bjaneway/which-productivity-puzzle-ffe1d574ae96
- Joseph Stiglitz: Illiberal Stagnation: "What went wrong? Who, if anyone, is to blame?... https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/illiberal-stagnation-russia-transition-by-joseph-e--stiglitz-2017-04
- Barry Eichengreen: Is Germany Unbalanced or Unhinged?: "The question... is why Germany should seek to reduce its current-account surplus... https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/german-external-surplus-requires-public-investment-by-barry-eichengreen-2017-05
- Nick Bunker: How the opening to China may have partially fueled the U.S. housing bubble: "Barrot, Loualiche, Plosser, and Sauvagnat find that increased import competition does explain a good amount of the variation in household debt... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/how-the-opening-to-china-may-have-partially-fueled-the-u-s-housing-bubble/
- Kavya Vaghul: Weekend reading: the #WorkingPaperTuesday edition: "Matthew Desmond tackles the relationship between homeownership and inequality... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/weekend-reading-the-workingpapertuesday-edition/
- Graydon Saunders (2016): The End: "Well, it's the events of the end; we can count 2017-01-01 or 2016-12-19 or 2017-01-20 if we want... http://dubiousprospects.blogspot.com/2016/12/the-end.html
- David Anderson: Mulvaney and the Deserving Sick: "OMB Director Mulvaney... Dennis Shea makes a very good point... https://www.balloon-juice.com/2017/05/14/mulvaney-and-the-deserving-sick/
- Dani Rodrik: Can Macron Pull it Off?: "Le Pen received more than a third of the second-round vote... And turnout was apparently sharply... indicating a large number of disaffected voters... https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/macron-germany-eurozone-fiscal-union-by-dani-rodrik-2017-05
Links:
- Jacob Levy: The Free Society Is an Open Society: "Trade and migration are... the great villains of the modern [neo-fascist] imagination.... The administration is moving astonishingly quickly to make the United States a closed society. Walls work in both directions—they keep people in... https://niskanencenter.org/blog/free-society-open-society/
- Hannah Arendt: _ Propaganda: from The Origins of Totalitarianism_: "The sense by which we take our bearings in the real world—and the category of truth versus falsehood is among the mental means to this end—is being destroyed..." http://www.openculture.com/2017/01/hannah-arendt-explains-how-propaganda-uses-lies-to-erode-all-truth-morality.html
- Jacob Levy: The Shortcut to Serfdom: "If Hayek’s argument characterized socialist planning and regulation as a slippery slope, the slope did not only slope down toward the left. Fascist Italy and Germany figure even more prominently than the USSR in the book’s image of the despotism being risked..." https://niskanencenter.org/blog/the-shortcut-to-serfdom/
- Cicero (46 BC): Tusculan Disputations https://archive.org/stream/cicerostusculand00ciceiala/cicerostusculand00ciceiala_djvu.txt
- Greg Ip vs. Ryan Avent: Why Isn’t Automation Eating Jobs?: "WSJ's Greg Ip takes on the Economist's Ryan Avent on the productivity paradox..." https://blogs.wsj.com/economics/2017/05/16/why-isnt-automation-eating-jobs-greg-ip-vs-ryan-avent/
- Christiane Baumeister and Lutz Kilian: The missing stimulus from the 2014-16 US oil price decline: "The 2014-2016 decline in the oil price... [a] modest stimulus to private consumption and non-oil business investment... offset by a large decline in investment by the oil sector..." http://voxeu.org/article/missing-stimulus-2014-16-us-oil-price-decline
- Ricardo Fernholz, Kris Mitchener, and Marc Weidenmier: The end of silver as a unit of account
- Judy Stephenson: ‘Real’ wages? Contractors, workers, and pay in London building trades, 1650–1800 - Economic History Society: "Institutional records of wages were profoundly affected by structural changes in the seventeenth century, particularly the emergence of large‐scale building contractors. The actual wages paid to London building workers were substantially below current estimates..." http://www.ehs.org.uk/app/journal/article/10.1111/ehr.12491/abstract
- Ted Genoways: “The Only Good Muslim Is a Dead Muslim”: "A meatpacking town in Kansas opened its doors to Somali refugees. Then a group of Trump supporters plotted to kill them after Election Day..." https://newrepublic.com/article/142346/kansas-meatpacking-somali-muslim-refugee-murder-plot-trump-supporters
- Sandra Sequeira et al.: The immigrants who made America: "US... immigration between 1860 and 1920 is found to result in significantly better social and economic outcomes today... long-run benefits of immigration can be large, can persist across time, and need not come at a high social cost..." http://voxeu.org/article/immigrants-who-made-america
- Mary Ellen Mcintyre: Hatch Says He's Open to Keeping Obamacare's Individual Mandate https://morningconsult.com/2017/05/17/hatch-says-hes-open-keeping-obamacares-individual-mandate/
- Alexis Madrigal: The Weird Thing About Today's Internet: "O’Reilly’s... description of... Web 2.0... describ[es] a slightly parallel universe.... Nowadays, (hyper)linking is an afterthought because most of the action occurs within platforms.... The idea of “harnessing collective intelligence” simply [felt] much more interesting and productive than it does now.... The portrait of humanity... through... Facebook or Twitter does not... inspire confidence in our social co-productions...." https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2017/05/a-very-brief-history-of-the-last-10-years-in-technology/526767/
- Neera Tanden et al.: Toward a Marshall Plan for America - Center for American Progress: "People who have not gone to college have been particularly vulnerable in this economy for a long time..." https://www.americanprogress.org/issues/economy/reports/2017/05/16/432499/toward-marshall-plan-america/
- Edward Luce: Trouble in store for Trump as shop closures rise: "Addressing the plight of retail workers does not feature among president’s promises.... Mr Trump’s America faces a retail crunch as big as the manufacturing crisis of the last generation. By some estimates, the US could lose up to a third of its 16m jobs in retail within Mr Trump’s term.... Yet Mr Trump has no plans to train retail workers for the jobs of the future. Indeed, Mr Trump..." https://www.ft.com/content/5687179a-397b-11e7-ac89-b01cc67cfeec
- Nicholas Bailey et al. (2015): Correcting Signals for Innovation in Health Care: "Technology adoption accounts for 30 to 50 percent of health-care spending growth. The structure of insurance plans is a key determinant of medical technology developers’ incentives to innovate, but that structure does not currently promote high-value innovation..." http://www.hamiltonproject.org/papers/correcting_signals_for_innovation_in_health_care
- Kevin Drum: Chart of the Day: Gay Marriage Posts Another Gain: "A bit more good news.... In Gallup's latest poll, 64 percent of Americans say same-sex marriage should be legal..." http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2017/05/chart-day-gay-marriage-posts-another-gain
- Richard Rothstein: The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America: "The great American suburbanization of the post–World War II years was spurred on by federal subsidies for builders on the condition that no homes be sold to African Americans. Finally, Rothstein shows how police and prosecutors brutally upheld these standards by supporting violent resistance to black families in white neighborhoods..." http://amzn.to/2pSoYlR
- David Brooks: When the World Is Led by a Child: "Trump’s statements don’t necessarily come from anywhere, lead anywhere or have a permanent reality beyond his wish to be liked at any given instant. We’ve got this perverse situation in which the vast analytic powers of the entire world are being spent trying to understand a guy whose thoughts are often just six fireflies beeping randomly in a jar..." https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/15/opinion/trump-classified-data.html?partner=rss&emc=rss
- Leah Boustan: The Culprits Behind White Flight: "..." https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/15/opinion/white-flight.html?smid=tw-share&_r=0
- Martin Kenney and John Zysman: What Is the Future of Work?: Understanding the Platform Economy and Computation-Intensive Automation http://www.brie.berkeley.edu/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/BRIE-WP-2016-9.pdf
- PS Editors' Podcast: Where US Manufacturing Jobs Really Went https://soundcloud.com/projectsyndicate/ps-editors-podcast-where-us-manufacturing-jobs-really-went
- Marshall Steinbaum: Why Are Economists Giving Piketty the Cold Shoulder? http://bostonreview.net/class-inequality/marshall-steinbaum-why-are-economists-giving-piketty-cold-shoulder
- Branko Milanovic: The unknown Tocqueville in America: "Five Days in the Wilderness..." http://glineq.blogspot.in/2017/05/the-unknown-tocqueville-in-america.html
- Thomas Piketty, Li Yang, and Gabriel Zucman: Capital Accumulation, Private Property and Rising Inequality in China, 1978-2015 http://www.nber.org/papers/w23368
- Miguel Tinker Salas: The Excrement of the Devil: "How Did Venezuela Go From So Rich To So Poor?..." http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p052m6sl
- Benjamin Wittes: Et Tu Rod? Why The Deputy Attorney General Must Resign: "I was profoundly wrong about Rosenstein.... Rosenstein’s actual role was even less honorable than the one he reportedly objected to the White House's tagging him with..." https://www.lawfareblog.com/et-tu-rod-why-deputy-attorney-general-must-resign
- Atif Mian: Major Shifts in Macroeconomics Since the Great Recession: "Since 2008 there is an additional realization that household credits are actually very important... [with] channels... quite distinct from the channel to which credits to firms might impact the business cycle..." http://en.econreporter.com/en/2017/05/atif-mian-major-shifts-macroeconomics-since-great-recession/
- Wikipedia: Liberal arts education https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liberal_arts_education
- Hannah Katch: Medicaid Works, in 5 Charts http://www.cbpp.org/blog/medicaid-works-in-5-charts
- Wikipedia: Martianus Capella https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martianus_Capella
- Mai Dao, Davide Furceri, and Prakash Loungani (2014): _Regional Labor Market Adjustments in the United States _ https://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/wp/2014/wp1426.pdf