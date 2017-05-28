Links for the Week of May 28, 2017

Must-Reads:
- Kavya Vaghul: Trump administration 2018 budget swaps heavy cuts to education for focus on school choice: "The more fundamental problem is that there isn’t much evidence that school choice programs, specifically vouchers, have substantial positive effects... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/trump-administration-2018-budget-swaps-heavy-cuts-to-education-for-focus-on-school-choice/
- Kevin Drum: Trump: I'll Put a Stop to Germany Selling Cars in the US: "This from Der Spiegel... http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2017/05/trump-ill-put-stop-germany-selling-cars-us
- Ben Bernanke: Some reflections on Japanese monetary policy: "The BOJ shouldn’t stop its determined pursuit of its inflation target... https://www.brookings.edu/blog/ben-bernanke/2017/05/23/some-reflections-on-japanese-monetary-policy/
- Haley Byrd: CBO on Health Care Bill: Sick People Could Face Higher Premiums and Even Be Priced Out of the Market: "Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.)... hadn't read the full report... said he saw it as “good news”... http://ijr.com/2017/05/881482-cbo-health-care-bill-sick-people-face-higher-premiums-even-priced-market/
- Martin Wolf: Conservatism Buries Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher: "Trump... has ended up with “pluto-populism”—policies that benefit plutocrats, justified by populist rhetoric... https://www.ft.com/content/970bbdcc-3f1e-11e7-82b6-896b95f30f58
- Larry Summers: A warning on Trump’s budget: "You cannot use the growth benefits of tax cuts once to justify an optimistic baseline and then again to claim that the tax cuts do not cost revenue... https://www.ft.com/content/2ae4722a-f82f-3bbe-aba1-5b89dd8ac314
- Nicholas Bagley: Taking the Nuclear Option Off the Table: "Last Thursday, fifteen states and the District of Columbia moved to intervene in House v. Price... http://theincidentaleconomist.com/wordpress/taking-the-nuclear-option-off-the-table/
- Matthew Yglesias: The Case for Impeaching Trump—and Fast: "Andrew Johnson... the move... to remove him... reeked... of...resolv[ing] a policy dispute by ginning up a legal one... https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/5/22/15655296/impeach-trump
- Dara Lind: It’s becoming increasingly clear that Jared Kushner is part of Trump’s Russia problem: "Jared Kushner: the young, pragmatic, hardheaded businessman out to modernize the US government and moderate the worst tendencies of his father-in-law—Donald Trump... https://www.vox.com/2017/5/20/15668162/kushner-trump-russia-corruption
- Chang-Tai Hsieh and Enrico Moretti: Housing Constraints and Spatial Misallocation: "We quantify the amount of spatial misallocation of labor across US cities and its aggregate costs... http://eml.berkeley.edu//~moretti/growth.pdf
- Jim Acosta: On Twitter: "Talked to a former Trump campaign staffer: who has hired attorney in Russia probe and feels Trump himself should help pay for legal costs... https://twitter.com/Acosta/status/865762200757170176
- Berkeley Behaviorial Economics Initiative: Celebration of 30 Years of Behavioral Economics at Berkeley: May 20, 2017 :: Wells Fargo Room at U.C. Berkeley
Should-Reads:
- Chad Stone: Donald Trump's Indefensible Economic Growth Forecasts: "The 1.1 percentage point gap between the Trump annual growth forecast over the next decade and CBO's is the largest on record and much larger than any since the Reagan-Bush era... https://www.usnews.com/opinion/economic-intelligence/articles/2017-05-26/donald-trumps-indefensible-economic-growth-forecasts
- Abbe Gluck: How the G.O.P. Sabotaged Obamacare: "Obamacare is not 'collapsing under its own weight'.... The Republican Party should be held accountable not only for any potential replacement of the law, but also for having tried to starve it to death... https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/25/opinion/republicans-obamacare-aca.html
- Kavya Vaghul: Weekend reading: the “fantasy budget” edition: "Greg Leiserson discusses... fantasy budgeting around policies and plans that have yet to be developed... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/weekend-reading-the-fantasy-budget-edition/
- Nicholas MacPherson: Joseph Chamberlain sets the Tories a bad example: "On the big national issues of his day, he was on the wrong side of history... https://www.ft.com/content/00a5c60c-3f0a-11e7-82b6-896b95f30f58
- Nick Bunker: U.S. over-education and underemployment over the course of a lifetime | Equitable Growth: "Ammar Farooq also finds that almost half of the moves into underemployment—defined as having a job for which one is overqualified... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/u-s-over-education-and-underemployment-over-the-course-of-a-lifetime/
- Elizabeth Jacobs: Why enforcing U.S. labor standards may be more important than ever: "Effective enforcement of basic labor standards is key for functional capitalism... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/why-enforcing-u-s-labor-standards-may-be-more-important-than-ever/
- Branko Milanovic: Liberation from the Shackles of Space: "A couple of things are worth noticing regarding the second unbundling... http://glineq.blogspot.ch/2016/12/liberation-from-shackles-of-space.html
- James D. Hamilton: Why You Should Never Use the Hodrick-Prescott Filter: "Here's why. (1) The HP filter produces series with spurious dynamic relations that have no basis in the underlying data-generating process... http://www.nber.org/papers/w23429
- Michael Clemens: What the Mariel Boatlift of Cuban Refugees Can Teach Us about the Economics of Immigration: An Explainer and a Revelation: "The Borjas study had a critical flaw that makes the finding spurious... https://www.cgdev.org/blog/what-mariel-boatlift-cuban-refugees-can-teach-us-about-economics-immigration
- Dan Drezner: Trump’s first foreign trip is all downhill from here: "This is day two of the trip, and he’s about to do more flying. He’s only going to get crankier and more error-prone from here...
- Stan Collender: This Week's Rollout Of Trump 2018 Budget Could Be His Biggest Failure Yet: "There was no Trump speech to... Congress last week at which his budget was featured... https://www.forbes.com/sites/stancollender/2017/05/21/due-tuesday-2018-budget-could-be-trumps-biggest-failure-yet/
- Larry Summers: 5 Suggestions for Avoiding Another Banking Collapse: "First, it is essential to take a dynamic view of capital...
- Bridget Ansel: Weekend Reading: “Mind the Gap” Edition: "Alana Semuels reports... a growing number of men... turning towards jobs...traditionally dominated by women, especially within... healthcare sector... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-mind-the-gap-edition/
- Fabio Ghironi: On Twitter: to @MESandbu: "Some readings and thoughts on Macron’s plans and macro policy in the euro area... https://twitter.com/FabioGhironi/status/865695595566030848
- John Gruber: Announcing JSON Feed https://jsonfeed.org/version/1: "Brent Simmons and Manton Reece... https://daringfireball.net/linked/2017/05/17/json-feed
Links:
- Larry Summers: Trump’s “China deal” is only a good deal for China: "Past a certain point, exaggeration and hype become dishonesty and deception. In... almost everything... the Trump Administration is way past that point... http://larrysummers.com/2017/05/24/trumps-china-deal-is-only-a-good-deal-for-china/
- Ken Jacobs: The sick logic behind the Republican health care plan: "A 64-year-old earning $26,500 a year would see their premium costs go up by as much as $14,400 a year for a less generous plan... http://blogs.berkeley.edu/2017/05/25/the-sick-logic-behind-the-republican-health-care-plan/
- Khadeeja Safdar: J.Crew’s Mickey Drexler Confesses: I Underestimated How Tech Would Upend Retail: "Retail legend didn’t understand how speed and price would drive internet shoppers; 10 quarters of falling sales.... Now, competitors with high-tech, data-driven supply chains can copy styles faster and move them into stores in a matter of weeks..." https://www.wsj.com/articles/j-crews-big-miss-how-technology-transformed-retail-1495636817
- Tren Griffin: On Twitter: "Andreessen's point: there are sectors like this where innovation & productivity levels are > they have ever been. Not out of new ideas...." https://twitter.com/trengriffin/status/867546175829721088
- Ed Luce: Donald Trump’s epic betrayal of America’s middle class: "The president’s budget removes a vital safety net from those he pledged to support..." https://www.ft.com/content/f10fe6ca-4074-11e7-82b6-896b95f30f58
- Yochi Dreazen: Obama’s CIA chief just offered a Trump-Russia quote for the ages: "People who go along a treasonous path do not know they are on a treasonous path until it is too late..." https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/5/23/15681508/trump-russia-election-meddling-fbi-mueller-john-brennan
- Jonathan Cohn: It Turns Out Critics Of The GOP Health Care Plan Were Right All Along: "Yup, those promises to protect people with pre-existing conditions were lies..." http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/gop-health-care-plan_us_59265e95e4b061d8f81f37e2
- Changyong Rhee: Maintaining Growth in a Fast-Aging Asia: "As Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, and Singapore have shown, immigration can soften the blow from rapid aging.... These policies should be supplemented by productivity-enhancing reforms..." https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/asia-rapid-aging-old-before-rich-by-changyong-rhee-2017-05
- Minxin Pei: The TPP’s Second Act: "The conventional wisdom... that Trump has effectively ceded East Asia.... But a third group of countries appears to have opted for a self-help strategy... India and Japan..." https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/japan-india-tpp-new-trade-bloc-by-minxin-pei-2017-05
- John Schmitt: Equitable Growth in Conversation: Sandra Black http://equitablegrowth.org/research-analysis/equitable-growth-in-conversation-sandra-black/
- Daniel Gross: Why Robots Need Adult Supervision: "You can’t run a large enterprise relying entirely on humans. At the same time, the fact that computers can do so much means it is all the more important to monitor them in real time..." https://www.strategy-business.com/blog/Why-Robots-Need-Adult-Supervision?gko=1ab51
- Noah Smith: Taking on Nimbys in the Quest for Growth: "Cities power the economy but high land costs are a drag. California's plan to build more housing would help..." https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-05-17/taking-on-nimbys-in-the-quest-for-growth
- Andrew Watt and Laszlo Andor: Populism, Austerity And Democratic Deficit: "The policies imposed on Greece were stupid and may even have harmed those imposing them but they were not undemocratic...." https://www.socialeurope.eu/2017/05/populism-austerity-and-democratic-deficit/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
- Jonathan Chait: Trump Budget Based on $2 Trillion Math Error [Updated]: "Update: Asked about this absurd mistake, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s explanation does not inspire a great deal of confidence..." http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2017/05/trump-budget-based-on-usd2-trillion-math-error.html
- Sarah Kliff: The most devastating paragraph in the CBO report: "CBO estimates that about one in six Americans would live in states that apply for waivers from key Obamacare provisions.... Sick people in those places just would not have a lot of options..."
- Isaiah Berlin: Two Enemies of the Enlightenment: The Second Onslaught: Joseph de Maistre and Open Obscurantism http://berlin.wolf.ox.ac.uk/lists/nachlass/maistre.pdf
- Sergio Hernandez: Trump is proposing massive cuts to food stamps. His voters might not like that: "of the top 10 states with the largest percentage of residents who use SNAP, seven voted for Trump in the 2016 elections..." http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/22/politics/trump-food-stamp-snap-impact-trnd/index.html
- Robert Shiller: Online Data http://www.econ.yale.edu/~shiller/data.htm
- Nate Silver: Donald Trump’s Base Is Shrinking: "Trump’s strong approval ratings... from about 29 percent... [to] 21.4 percent of Americans strongly approved of Trump’s performance... somewhat approve... 16 percent... to 17.9 percent... strongly disapprove... from the mid-30s in early February to 44.1 percent... strongly disapprove...exceeds his overall approval rating..." https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/donald-trumps-base-is-shrinking/
- Tim Duy: Inflation Isn't Cooperating With the Fed: "Monetary policy makers have three possible responses to the weak inflation data... define down... an acceptable miss... dismiss the numbers as transitory... rethink.... Early indications are that the Fed will pursue some combination of the first two..." https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-05-18/inflation-isn-t-cooperating-with-the-fed
- Greg Leiserson: Will the Trump administration double-count its magic asterisk?: "What’s even more striking about the anticipated budget plan is the expected assertion that revenue-neutral tax reform will contribute to deficit reduction...." http://equitablegrowth.org/tax-finance/will-the-trump-administration-double-count-its-magic-asterisk/
- William Frey: Where immigrant growth matters most: "Among the 100 largest metropolitan areas, nearly half... registered immigration gains and domestic migration losses... major metropolises... but also smaller metropolitan areas in the Northeast, Midwest, California, as well as a few in the slower growing parts of the South..." https://www.brookings.edu/blog/the-avenue/2017/05/02/where-immigrant-growth-matters-most/
- Martin Ravallion: Arguments against basic income are straw men: "Five of the common arguments... overstate the relative effectiveness of targeted transfers.... More universality and less fine targeting would create better social policies..." http://voxeu.org/article/arguments-against-basic-income-are-straw-men#.WSFBHsR8r1A.twitter
- Saleha Mohsin and Shannon Pettypiece: Goldman's Donovan Pulls Out of No. 2 Treasury Job Nomination: "Jim Donovan cited personal reasons for declining President Donald Trump’s nomination to be the next deputy Treasury secretary. 'At this time I want to focus on my family, and I can no longer accept it'..." https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-05-19/donovan-withdraws-as-nominee-for-u-s-treasury-deputy-secretary
- EPI: The Color of Law: "Richard Rothstein... new book, The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America..." https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-color-of-law-tickets-34478748866
- Servaas Storm: The New Normal https://www.ineteconomics.org/perspectives/blog/the-new-normal
- Fabio Ghironi (2016): On Straight Jackets vs. Coordination http://faculty.washington.edu/ghiro/GhiroStraightjacketsVsCoordination0716.pdf
- Robert Greenstein: Trump Budget Proposes Path to a New Gilded Age: "Despite the budget’s rhetoric about promoting economic growth—and its growth projections that most economists find highly implausible—it contains a series of proposals that could reduce growth over the long term. The budget cuts many of the main areas of investment..." http://www.cbpp.org/press/statements/greenstein-trump-budget-proposes-path-to-a-new-gilded-age
- Larry Summers: _Gap between what is widely believed and market evidence | _: "Three facts... in substantial tension with the widespread view that banks are far safer now.... There is distressingly little evidence in favor of the proposition that banks that are measured as better capitalized by their regulators are less likely to fail..." http://larrysummers.com/2017/05/21/atlanta-fed/
- Branko Milanovic: Reducing inequality by deconcentrating capital: "The capital–income ratio continues to rise... increas[ing] interpersonal inequality when... the rate of return to capital outstrips that of income, income from capital is concentrated... and the income source that is less equally distributed is correlated with overall income. This column argues that the third condition is not inevitable..." http://voxeu.org/article/reducing-inequality-deconcentrating-capital
- David Autor et al.: The Fall of the Labor Share and the Rise of Superstar Firms: "Our hypothesis... industry sales will increasingly concentrate... industries where concentration rises most will have the largest declines in the labor share; the fall in the labor share will be driven largely by between-firm reallocation..." https://economics.mit.edu/files/12979
- Isaac Shapiro: The Myth of the Exploding Safety Net: "Recent and future trends in spending on mandatory programs thus don’t justify the cuts the Trump budget proposes..." http://www.cbpp.org/blog/the-myth-of-the-exploding-safety-net-0