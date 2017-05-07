Links for the Week of May 7, 2017

Must-Reads:
- Francis Wilkinson: Trade Is the Scapegoat for Political Failure: "Democrats have no viable plans to bring back sustainable, high-paying, blue-collar jobs... https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-05-03/trade-is-the-scapegoat-for-political-failure
- Martin Wolf: Donald Trump’s pluto-populism laid bare: "For all the sound and fury, the president is governing like a traditional Republican..." https://www.ft.com/content/69fe4862-2f20-11e7-9555-23ef563ecf9a
- Arthur Goldhammer: The Piketty Phenomenon: "I will discuss anticipations of the book’s reception... show that even the most optimistic forecasts failed to predict the extent of the Piketty phenomenon... http://amzn.to/2pynukp
- Suresh Naidu: A Political Economy Take on W/Y: "The full political-economy equilibrium... lets us see the determinants of the wealth/income ratio... http://amzn.to/2pynukp
- Mark Thoma: The Demand for Education: "One of the most rewarding parts of deciding to go online 12 years ago... http://economistsview.typepad.com/economistsview/2017/03/the-demand-for-education.html
- Sarah Kliff: Trump doesn't know what's in his health bill: "Either the president doesn’t understand the proposal — or isn’t telling the truth about it... http://www.vox.com/2017/4/30/15492354/trump-ahca-interview
- Jeremy Cliffe: On Twitter: Today's FAZ Report on May's Disastrous Dinner with Juncker https://twitter.com/JeremyCliffe/status/858810953353367552: "Today's FAZ report on May's disastrous dinner with Juncker...
Should-Reads:
- Josh Barro: On Twitter: "These claims aren't mutually exclusive, but they reflect how Trump is running a double con https://t.co/BvlSUFuThH..." https://twitter.com/jbarro/status/860402293258113024
- Raj Chetty et al.: Trends in US absolute income mobility since 1940: "Under the current distribution... we would need real GDP growth rates above 6% per year to return... http://voxeu.org/article/trends-us-absolute-income-mobility-1940
- Nick Bunker: What’s going to reduce U.S. corporate savings?: "What, then, is behind the rise in corporate savings?... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/whats-going-to-reduce-u-s-corporate-savings/
- Nick Bunker: Some very worrying trends in U.S. lifetime income growth: "Concerns about outright income stagnation for many Americans are not overhyped... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/some-very-worrying-trends-in-u-s-lifetime-income-growth/
- Tamim Bayoumi and Barry Eichengreen: Shocking Aspects of European Monetary Unification: "Data on output and prices for 11 EC member nations... http://www.nber.org/papers/w3949
- Martin Wolf: Asia’s dynamism at risk in US and China’s competing visions for global trade: "China is promoting a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)... https://www.ft.com/content/343e8300-0288-11e7-aa5b-6bb07f5c8e12
- Ezra Klein: Health Care Hot Potato: "[Like the Tea Party] Caucus... the Coverage Caucus... don’t want to be blamed for [the bill's] defeat... https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/5/4/15536422/health-care-hot-potato-ahca
- Ernest Gellner (1990): The Civil and the Sacred: "The bourgeois fantasy lay in its doctrine that work was the very essence of man... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/02/weekend-reading-from-ernest-gellner-1990-the-civil-and-the-sacred.html
- Larry Summers: Steven Mnuchin’s big claims show him in a poor light: "Last week... I felt sorry for... Mnuchin... https://www.ft.com/content/e5ad91fa-9409-384e-aaa1-ea0e81bf62b4
- Kevin Drum: Paul Ryan Isn't Even Trying to Pass a Health Care Bill Anymore: "They just want to be able to tell their base that they tried... http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2017/04/paul-ryan-isnt-even-trying-pass-health-care-bill-anymore
- Binyamin Applebaum: A Look Inside Airbus’s Epic Assembly Line https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/03/magazine/a-look-inside-airbuss-epic-assembly-line.html: "A confluence of political and economic forces has prompted Europe’s largest airplane manufacturer to place a factory in Alabama...
- *Nick Bunker: *: Should policymakers worry about the level of debt or the pace of credit growth?: "Other research on the impact of debt and credit on economic output has emphasized the role of household debt... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/should-policymakers-worry-about-the-level-of-debt-or-the-pace-of-credit-growth/
- Henry Farrell: The Thousand Day Reich: The Double Movement: "A simple Polanyian account of Trump and right wing populism would explain it... http://crookedtimber.org/2017/05/01/the-thousand-day-reich-the-double-movement/#comment-708419
- UC Berkeley: Haas Institute for a Fair and Inclusive Society: Othering & Belonging: "How Do We Think About, Talk About, and Give Birth to a World Where All Belong?_: "The Othering & Belonging Conference is a dynamic gathering over 2.5 days... http://conference.otheringandbelonging.org/
Links:
- Jason Furman: The Role of Economists in Economic Policymaking https://piie.com/system/files/documents/furman20170427.pdf
- Daniel W. Drezner: On Twitter: "I'll believe that Trump is growing into the presidency when his staff stops talking about him like a toddler..." https://twitter.com/dandrezner/status/860456460093992960* Justin Wolfers: On Twitter: "Watch this whole exchange—there's no indication that Trump knows the name of the Australian PM sitting next to him https://t.co/Tno0rpi1Hq..." https://twitter.com/JustinWolfers/status/860306549100728320
- Martin Ravallion: Arguments against basic income are straw men: "More universality and less fine targeting would create better social policies..." http://voxeu.org/article/arguments-against-basic-income-are-straw-men
- Barry Eichengreen: The Euro Crisis: A Look Back and a Look Forward: "Lecture | May 4 | 12-1 p.m. | 201 Moses Hall..." http://events.berkeley.edu/index.php/calendar/sn/ies.html?event_ID=108131&date=2017-05-04&filter=Target/Open%20To%20Audiences&filtersel=
- Matthew Yglesias: Republicans’ health bill takes $600 billion out of health care to cut taxes for the rich: "Everything else is a sideshow..." https://www.vox.com/2017/5/4/15544774/ahca-tax-cut
- Dan Drezner: Is it the Trump administration or the Trump regime?: "[Trump's words] seem like steps toward a populist, illiberal system of rule. This would indeed represent more than just a change in government from Obama to Trump, but a change in regime type as well, from liberal to illiberal..."
- Bishnupriya Gupta: _Tawney Lecture 2017: Falling behind and catching up: India’s transition from a colonial economy http://www.ehs.org.uk/multimedia/%20tawney-lecture-2017-falling-behind-and-catching-up-india-s-transition-from-a-colonial-economy
- Neil Ericsson, David Hendry, and Stedman Hood: Milton Friedman and data adjustment: "Milton Friedman more than doubled the observed initial stock of money to account for a 'changing degree of financial sophistication'.... His data adjustment dramatically reduced apparent movements in the velocity of circulation of money, and it adversely affected the constancy and fit of his estimated money demand models..." http://voxeu.org/article/milton-friedman-and-data-adjustment
- Kris Mitchener and Gonçalo Pina: Pegxit Pressure: "Markets [may] expect countries to abandon pegs and devalue their currencies [because of] shocks to the value of their output. During the classical gold standard era commodity price fluctuations determined expected devaluation..." http://voxeu.org/article/pegxit-pressure
- Esteban Ortiz-Ospina and Max Roser: International Trade https://ourworldindata.org/international-trade
- Cardiff Garcia: US inflation back to undershooting 2 per cent ahead of FOMC meeting https://ftalphaville.ft.com/2017/05/01/2188052/us-inflation-back-to-undershooting-2-per-cent-ahead-of-fomc-meeting/
- Ben Thompson: Alphabet’s Earnings; Revisiting Peak Google, Again; How Mobile Helps Google: "The more that people use mobile to search, the more that Google ads are the only option..." https://stratechery.com/2017/alphabets-earnings-revisiting-peak-google-again-how-mobile-helps-google/
- John Boykin: UX Magazine http://uxmag.com/search-results?keyword=Boykin
- Robert Waldmann (1982): Income Distribution and Infant Mortality http://darp.lse.ac.uk/PapersDB/Waldmann_(QJE_92).pdf