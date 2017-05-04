Live from the Journamalists' Self-Made Gehenna: David Weigel: This one Clinton quote shows why her supporters hate the media: "It's 2017, and a president who was opaque about many of his policy plans during the campaign is now being asked to fund rural broadband projects...
...This is exactly the sort of issue policy reporters are familiar with, and it's the sort of issue you typically see litigated during a campaign. Candidate X has this plan for wiring rural America; candidate Y, on the other hand, has that plan.... But... Trump may be the first president whose plunge to 40 percent approval was marked by stories about the voters who still loved him. And Clinton may be the only politician who can talk about the need for rural broadband—at this point, an almost banal priority of rural politicians—and be accused of snobbery...