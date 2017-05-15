...“And then she would get off the air, the camera would be turned off, the microphone would be taken off and she would say, ‘Blech, I need to take a shower,’ because she disliked her candidate so much.” “And also said, it was very interesting, also said that, ‘This is just like my summer in Europe,'” Scarborough said. “I’m just doing this for the money,” Brzezinski interjected. “‘I’ll be off this soon.’ I don’t know that she ever said ‘I’m doing this for the money,'” Scarborough said. “But she said, ‘This is just my summer vacation, my summer in Europe and basically I’m just going to get through this.'” “‘But first I have to take a shower because it feels so dirty to be saying what I’m saying.’ I guess she’s just used to it now,” Brzezinski said.

Scarborough said that after the Washington Post published a recording of predatory comments Trump made about women in a 2005 conversation with a former “Access Hollywood” host, Conway began to distance herself from him. “That’s when she started referring to Donald Trump as—” he began. “Her client,” Brzezinski said. “‘My client,'” Scarborough said. “Separating. ‘I don’t believe in this guy. He’s just my client. It’s just a paycheck.'”...