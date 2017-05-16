« 29 Days Before Nixon Resigned, the Washington Post Scraped and Went Right Through the Bottom of the Barrel | Main | »

Live from the Journamalists' Self-Made Gehenna: I remember that it was in July 2005 that I realized that Michael Kinsley had no true friends—nobody who would tell him that snarky (and often mean) reflexive contrarianism was a gimmick with a limited run, not a profound philosophical and metaphysical commitment and thus a hill to die on.

That was when Kinsley, editing the LA Times_, decided the best use of his column-inches was to publish:

David Gelernter: You might argue that dark-skinned people are a special case, given the way the United States has treated them. I agree—we have treated them so solicitously, and worked so hard to suppress racial prejudice, that dark-skinned people owe their country the benefit of the doubt...

Today I wonder what Michael Kinsley's "Say Something Nice About Donald Trump!" column will be this weekend. So far we have had:

  • The Upside to the Presidential Twitter Feed: "we’re looking for a few positive words about the president, and we’re asking for your help.... President Barack Obama tweeted.... But he never embraced the idea as Mr. Trump has. So that’s one good thing he has done for the country..." https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/29/opinion/sunday/the-upside-to-the-presidential-twitter-feed.html
  • When Trump Knows Enough to Stay Home: "The White House Correspondents Dinner is one of the most repulsive social events in Washington.... You should go once, if you get the chance... packed like sardines into the 1950s-style basement ballroom of the “Hinckley” Hilton (where Ronald Reagan was shot), eating hotel-banquet food and trying to be heard above the din, while the person you’re talking to looks over your shoulder for someone more important..." https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/06/opinion/sunday/when-trump-knows-enough-to-stay-home.html
  • Is It Possible There Is Nothing Nice to Say?: "James Comey... whom Mr. Trump fired.... For honest liberals, there is a hypocrisy trap.... It’s hard to imagine that Mrs. Clinton wouldn’t have fired Mr. Comey too if she’d gotten the chance, which makes the whole fuss a bit suspect.... Both Mrs. Clinton and Mr. Trump had reservations about Mr. Comey. Mr. Trump is just the one who fired him..." https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/13/opinion/sunday/is-it-possible-there-is-nothing-nice-to-say.html

Twelve more years. No true friends.

Please put your suggestions in the comments...

May 16, 2017 at 05:12 PM in Information: Better Press Corps/Journamalism, Moral Responsibility, Streams: Across the Wide Missouri |

